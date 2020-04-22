Keep Calm and Carry On—Right Into a Pandemic

For the past few weeks, it has sometimes felt as if Britain is being governed less by a team of politicians than by a slogan: “Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives.” This mantra, adopted with the nationwide lockdown on March 23 to combat the spread of the coronavirus, is now everywhere—online, on the streets, in the papers. It is repeated by politicians like an incantation, the behavior of an entire society brought under its spell.



Like Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s winning “Get Brexit Done” slogan in the December 2019 election, these words are now imprinted upon society’s subconscious. Now, as then, the message discipline from Conservatives—in stark contrast to the initial, bumbling response to the outbreak—is overseen by Isaac Levido and Ben Guerin, the same strategists who pioneered Johnson’s election win. Their return to Johnson’s team on March 23 was proof that the Conservatives were, once again, in campaign mode. But as the fatal costs of the government’s early response are laid bare, whether the priority of this campaign is saving lives or saving face isn’t always clear.

The criticism aimed at the Conservatives crystallizes in a single question: Britain had a head start on its European neighbors to cope with the crisis—the outbreak arrived on its shores later than in Italy, Spain, Germany, or France—so why is it forecast to be one of the worst-affected countries of the continent?

As of April 21, over 16,000 people have officially died of the coronavirus in the U.K., although new figures released by the Office of National Statistics suggest that the real figure could be as much as 40 percent higher. Even the lower figure is at twice the rate per 100,000 people, for example, as that in Britain’s island companion, Ireland. Critics of that comparison point out that Britain is much more densely populated than Ireland. But that is all the more reason why the British should have acted more quickly. Instead, while large-scale events were being called off by the Irish government in early March, in the U.K. they were going ahead, and even encouraged. Why?