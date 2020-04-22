Keep Calm and Carry On—Right Into a Pandemic

The criticism aimed at the Conservatives crystallizes in a single question: Britain had a head start on its European neighbors to cope with the crisis—the outbreak arrived on its shores later than in Italy, Spain, Germany, or France—so why is it forecast to be one of the worst-affected countries of the continent?

As of April 21, over 16,000 people have officially died of the coronavirus in the U.K., although new figures released by the Office of National Statistics suggest that the real figure could be as much as 40 percent higher. Even the lower figure is at twice the rate per 100,000 people, for example, as that in Britain’s island companion, Ireland. Critics of that comparison point out that Britain is much more densely populated than Ireland. But that is all the more reason why the British should have acted more quickly. Instead, while large-scale events were being called off by the Irish government in early March, in the U.K. they were going ahead, and even encouraged. Why?

The answer lies in a combination of complacency and carelessness, neatly embodied by the prime minister himself. Indeed, it seemed to befit the government’s cavalier response when, a few days after belatedly announcing a nationwide lockdown, both Johnson and his health secretary, Matt Hancock, tested positive for the virus. But when Johnson’s condition deteriorated—he was sent to hospital on April 5 and then spent three days in intensive care—talk of just deserts was dispelled, and genuine concern across the political divide took its place.