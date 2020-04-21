Biden’s Incoherent, China-Bashing Attack on Trump

It’s a simple story. Wiser people knew this could happen, and warned us, and the president did nothing. Preparations were not made, and, indeed, the preparations prior administrations had made were undone.

The timeline is easy to follow; we all watched it happen in real time. Trump has provided more grist for attack ads during this ongoing crisis than almost any other politician in history. He downplayed the threat of the virus seemingly based entirely on magical thinking as the federal government did effectively nothing to prepare the country for an epidemic and the Centers for Disease Control botched the rollout of the testing regime that would have been our best hope of stopping the spread of a virus that had already reached our country.

By the start of March, it was already apparent that Trump’s claim that the number of cases would be “close to zero” was among the most ridiculously untrue things any president has ever said. In the middle of March came the president’s nationally broadcast promise that widespread testing would be available in big box store parking lots. This, again, has turned out to be not just untrue but entirely unfounded; there is no evidence the administration or its supposed private sector partners ever even tried to make it true. It follows a pattern—a pattern that is helpfully recorded on TV daily—of the administration making announcements and promises that never become reality. Two minutes is plenty of time to show Trump making this widely seen promise and then show the reality. If social distancing measures preclude sending Democratic politicians to empty parking lots to hold press conferences asking where the tests are, the magic of cinema allows an image to tell the story. The liberal dark-money group Protect Our Care has made what I think is the first Democratic-aligned campaign video demanding to know where the tests Trump promised are, though it’s unclear if it will actually air anywhere besides its YouTube channel.