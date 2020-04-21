Biden’s Incoherent, China-Bashing Attack on Trump

By the start of March, it was already apparent that Trump’s claim that the number of cases would be “close to zero” was among the most ridiculously untrue things any president has ever said. In the middle of March came the president’s nationally broadcast promise that widespread testing would be available in big box store parking lots. This, again, has turned out to be not just untrue but entirely unfounded; there is no evidence the administration or its supposed private sector partners ever even tried to make it true. It follows a pattern—a pattern that is helpfully recorded on TV daily—of the administration making announcements and promises that never become reality. Two minutes is plenty of time to show Trump making this widely seen promise and then show the reality. If social distancing measures preclude sending Democratic politicians to empty parking lots to hold press conferences asking where the tests are, the magic of cinema allows an image to tell the story. The liberal dark money group Protect Our Care has made what I think is the first Democratic-aligned campaign video demanding to know where the tests Trump promised are, though it’s unclear if it will actually air anywhere besides their YouTube channel.

While the testing fiasco is the administration’s most egregious failure so far, there is really no shortage of fertile material for political messaging. You could point out that other countries have had more effective responses, without blowing up their economies, and ask why our own government was incapable of following their lead. You could point out—or enlist the people experiencing the worst of this crisis firsthand to point out—that the federal government has been accused of stealing essential supplies from the hardest-hit states and no one can seem to explain why.

But instead of telling a simple story of how Trump’s incompetence (combined with his administration’s rapaciousness and corruption) completely sabotaged the nation’s response to the virus, the Joe Biden campaign—seemingly determined to play the election on Hard Mode—has decided to run with a much more complicated explanation. Ah, but it is not only more complicated; it also lacks any sort of connection to the negative traits the unpopular president is already associated with in the minds of most voters. Biden has chosen to level an accusation that doesn’t track at all with anyone’s understanding of Trump’s character and motivations.

That’s right: It’s time to get serious about China. The Biden campaign, after telegraphing a plan to accuse Donald Trump of having “rolled over for the Chinese,” released an ad this week accusing Trump of doing just that, mainly by tweeting complimentary things about the Chinese government (which had no material effect whatsoever on our own country’s handling of the coronavirus).