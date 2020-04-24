My Life in Sero-Surveillance

In 2007, in the spring, after living in New York City for six months, I rode my bike from my university on the Upper East Side to a public health clinic for my annual HIV test. I’d had three sexual partners by that time, two women and a man; the man lingered heavy in my mind.

If I tested positive, that was that, I thought. My sex, ethnicity, age, and sexual behaviors would be added to a list and reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for surveillance. When I’d moved to France the year before, I’d had to show proof of a negative HIV test to be allowed a visa. The United States wasn’t any better in that respect: Testing HIV-positive also would have barred foreigners from entry into the U.S. back then.

I knew that from my best gay friend, an immigrant from Poland studying in my Ph.D. program in molecular biology. If he tested positive and gave his name, he could be removed from the country in the middle of his curriculum. He studied how the ear tunes itself to recognize different pitches. My work was on bacteria and the viruses that kill them.

HIV is a virus that copies its viral code into our DNA, sticking itself in us forever. Other viruses—like influenza, and like coronaviruses—come and go, eventually leaving nothing of their genetic material behind.