Leaving No Others Behind This Ramadan

In 1999, speaking at a party for recently released political prisoners, community organizer and former Black Panther Safiya Bukhari reflected on the ambivalent nature of the occasion. It was a celebration, but also a kind of mourning. “Every time a freedom fighter comes home, it’s like a part of us is out there again, it’s like a ray of hope for everybody else,” she said. “But when you leave, and you leave those others behind, it’s like you leave part of you inside the institution.” As Bukhari told it, liberation was a project for the collective. No one gets there alone.

Zakat, an annual tax on wealth that is one of the five pillars of Islam, is a foundation of that tradition. There are eight uses for it, including helping the poor, and throughout the month of Ramadan Muslims contribute to zakat eligible charities and fundraisers. But the Qur’an also specifies one use as to “free the captives [or slaves].”

Taking up this call in 2018 Sapelo Square, a blog documenting and archiving the Black Muslim experience in the U.S., launched Believers Bail Out (BBO) in partnership with MPower Change, Sirat Chicago, and the Chicago Community Bond Fund. At the time, founder Dr. Su’ad Abdul Khabeer told The Chicago Tribune, “Bail out is the tactic, it’s not the endgame. The endgame is to get rid of money bonds and mass incarceration.”

During its first Ramadan, BBO raised $153,000 from Muslims worldwide and helped free more than eleven people. In the years since, BBO has raised over $250,000 in zakat and sadaqah funds to bail Muslims out of jail or immigrant detention facilities. Of those funds, $189,000 have been used to free twenty-one people.