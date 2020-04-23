A New Age of Destructive Austerity After the Coronavirus

In Germany—a country that has taken on debt for the first time since 2013 and where a balanced budget is something of a fetish—the economic minister is already promising a return to austerity “once the crisis is over.” Dealings over the European Union’s relief package, too, have been marred by fiscal moralism and a refusal to look beyond 2008-era playbooks. Facing a “tsunami of bankruptcies,” EU policymakers have decided that each country must shoulder its debt on its own. Such a program means grave financial risk for the zone’s struggling southern states—Italy, for example, entered the pandemic over-leveraged and is now essentially bankrupt—and likely involves austerity measures for those nations in the months to come.

The EU negotiations could have gone another way. Nine of the group’s member countries had initially floated proposals for a “coronabond,” a mechanism that would have allowed the Eurozone to bear its debt collectively, each state in solidarity with the other. This prospect was championed even by commentators who have critiqued debt mutualization in the past. Eurozone power brokers, nevertheless, duly shut it down. Solidarity, after all, is anathema to austerity. Rather than try to envision a more equitable and secure future for the region, Dutch minister Wopke Hoekstra reportedly called Brussels to investigate why some Eurozone countries didn’t have the economic surplus necessary for sticking out the pandemic.

To penny-pinch while thousands die and millions experience unemployment is, as Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said, “senseless” and “repugnant.” The squabbling and slow pace of relief had a real human cost, while making the EU look more divided than ever. And former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis—who would know—is betting that it has only resulted in another “iron cage of austerity.” If fiscal policymakers were unable to privilege human life over their bottom line in 2008, why start now?