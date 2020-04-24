I Left Academia and Became a Climate YouTuber

As I wandered the corridors of San Francisco’s immense Moscone Center, my heart sank deeper and deeper. This was my first international conference—the American Geophysical Union’s 2013 Fall Meeting—and I felt lost among the thousands of attendees. I dipped in and out of darkened seminar rooms, learning of accelerating ice losses, increased extreme weather risks, and temperature targets slipping out of reach—all of this delivered in careful, measured tones as if we were talking about a scientific curiosity, perhaps a peculiar new rock. I didn’t feel measured. I wanted to scream.

This was not the first time I had felt overcome with anxiety about climate change. I had decided to undertake a doctorate so that I could help combat—in some small way—one of the greatest threats humanity has ever faced. Month after month, I whittled away at my thesis. The more I worked, the more papers I read and the more seminars I attended. And the larger the problem loomed.

I had thought that all we needed to solve climate change was a clearer picture of the problem and its solutions. And during my doctorate I met countless fantastic researchers who were skillfully filling in the blanks. But the deepest issues were elsewhere: the chasms between our scientific understanding and public understanding; between planetary necessity and political “feasibility.” While I learned of groundbreaking new techniques and technologies, I also learned of politicians who denied long-settled science. The deeper I looked, the deeper this divide appeared and the deeper my sense of despair.

I also began to realize something else. When I would meet someone and they would ask what I was doing with my life, we would often end up in a discussion about climate change. In some ways this was a familiar feeling: as an undergraduate I had loved sharing fantastical physics with my arts student friends. But now sharing knowledge took on a new dimension—this information wasn’t just interesting, it was fundamentally important. And I felt considerably more calm in these conversations than I did in the midst of my research.