I Left Academia and Became a Climate YouTuber

I had thought that all we needed to solve climate change was a clearer picture of the problem and its solutions. And during my doctorate, I met countless fantastic researchers who were skillfully filling in the blanks. But the deepest issues were elsewhere: the chasms between our scientific understanding and public understanding; between planetary necessity and political “feasibility.” While I learned of groundbreaking new techniques and technologies, I also learned of politicians who denied long-settled science. The deeper I looked, the deeper this divide appeared and the deeper my sense of despair.

I also began to realize something else. When I met someone and they asked what I was doing with my life, we would often end up in a discussion about climate change. In some ways this was a familiar feeling: As an undergraduate, I had loved sharing fantastical physics with my arts student friends. But now sharing knowledge took on a new dimension—this information wasn’t just interesting, it was fundamentally important. And I felt considerably more calm in these conversations than I did in the midst of my research.

In 2014, I found myself discussing my work in a pub with a man considerably older and drunker than I was. “Here’s something that will disprove your climate change,” he slurred, gesturing at his gin and tonic. He correctly explained that the ice melting wouldn’t raise the level of his drink. “So why,” he demanded, “are scientists going on about sea level rise?” I explained that it’s ice on land, among other factors, that will drive oceans upward. “Oh, fair enough,” he replied, to my astonishment. Those four syllables felt more substantial than anything I’d uncovered while toiling on my thesis.