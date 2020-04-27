Who Will Be Joe Biden’s Pick for Vice President?

The search for a vice president follows a series of rituals as stylized as those of the Japanese tea ceremony.

There are leaks, carefully orchestrated by the campaign to appease various constituencies, expressions of humility by potential veeps, and pious promises from the candidate that political considerations would never enter into a decision this momentous. Meanwhile, campaign reporters, desperate for storylines now that the primaries have ended, pursue every thinly sourced rumor as if it came with a Pulitzer Prize attached.

Following that familiar script, Joe Biden is slated to launch by the end of this week teams to do the background research on possible vice presidents, with the goal of narrowing the list of contenders by July. Ever since he flatly stated in his final debate with Bernie Sanders that his running mate would be a woman, the press and the pundits have been circling around the five seemingly most obvious choices: his former presidential campaign rivals, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Amy Klobuchar, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer (denounced by Donald Trump as “that woman in Michigan”) and 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has become a TV regular as she stumps for the job. Other candidates, particularly a handful of strong Latina contenders, will undoubtedly get their moment in the limelight. But, barring a surprising turnabout, attention will keep returning to the frontline five.

The endless spins of the wheel as the media play Veepstakes Roulette obscure certain lasting truths surrounding the search for a second banana. As Richard Nixon shrewdly observed in 1968, “The vice president can’t help you. He can only hurt you.” A half-century later, with partisan sentiments hardening on both sides, this dictum is even more on target than it was in the days when Nixon tapped Spiro Agnew.