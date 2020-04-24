The Media Is Blowing the Coverage of the Coronavirus Protests

The New York Times noted that the protests were tapping into widespread dissatisfaction with quarantine rules. “In a deeply divided nation, the size of the protest in Michigan, and the appetite in other states for more rallies, suggested that anger over the no-end-in-sight nature of the lockdowns was not limited to the far right, and that for many not directly touched by the virus, patience has a limit,” wrote Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Jeremy W. Peters.



At the same time, reporters raced to identify conservative groups that were taking credit for the “success” of the protests. The Associated Press reported that FreedomWorks, a big booster of the Tea Party, was back in action and “holding weekly virtual town halls with members of Congress, igniting an activist base of thousands of supporters across the nation to back up the effort.” The Washington Post pointed the finger at a family of right-wing Second Amendment agitators, suggesting the protests were being coordinated out of a couple of living rooms. Both Politico and the Post identified Convention of States, a little-known but deep-pocketed group with ties to Ben Carson, Ken Cuccinelli, and other Trump administration officials, as a primary driver of the protests.



The organizations, unsurprisingly, were quick to take credit. “Groups are united in purpose on this,” Noah Wall, advocacy director for FreedomWorks, told the Times. “This is about people who want to get back to work and leave their homes.” For many on the left, the conclusion was clear: This was an astroturfing campaign, plain and simple.

