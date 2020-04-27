The “Shadow Banks” Are Back, and Still Too Big to Fail

On April 14, University of California-Berkeley real estate professor Nancy Wallace gave an interview to the university’s business school, during which she warned of “a looming nightmare” in the economy. Her dire prediction, in this instance, was centered on nonbank mortgage servicers: lightly regulated financial intermediaries (Quicken Loans being one of the more familiar examples) who own the right to collect mortgage payments and repackage them into other financial products such as the infamous mortgage-backed securities which you might remember as the inglorious stars of the last financial crash. As Wallace explained, she wasn’t certain that some of the more prominent players in the nonbank mortgage game had the necessary funds on hand “to last even 30 days,” let alone those that wouldn’t “be able to do it for three months, much less a year.”

The proximate cause of these firms’ miseries is familiar to anyone who’s not been comatose for the past two months: the coronavirus pandemic and its concomitant impact on the economy. In this instance, the CARES Act, Congress’ somewhat widely panned attempt to stabilize the economy, allowed mortgage holders to defer payments for up to a year. Mortgage servicers were still, during this period of time, required to pay their investors, meaning that they could quickly run out of money. “We are going to see bankruptcies,” Wallace said.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that nonbank mortgage servicers and their powerful lobby, the Mortgage Bankers Association, have been begging the federal government for a bailout. The fact that these firms had been left out of the initial round of Federal Reserve actions to combat the economic impact of the pandemic was due to a history of malfeasance: During the decade they’d spent taking over the market for mortgage origination from the big banks, Wallace noted, they had “pushed every boundary” while refusing “every form of oversight.” Even a group of sympathetic senators, who beseeched the Treasury to lend a hand to mortgage servicers in early April, were forced to concede that while these businesses need help, “we understand that some nonbank lenders may have adopted practices that made them particularly susceptible” to a crisis.

And so, amid the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have an additional dilemma. If nothing gets done to backstop these financial firms, the businesses who originate over 60 percent of all mortgages in the country would speed over a cliff, possibly dragging substantial portions of the financial system down with them. But if you bail them out, you risk affirming their oversight-free existence, or at the very least release them from the consequences of their bad behavior. They’ve revealed themselves to be a new vampiric subspecies of institution we learned to classify in the last crash as “too big to fail.”