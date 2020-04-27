The “Shadow Banks” Are Back, and Still Too Big to Fail

It’s hardly surprising, then, that nonbank mortgage servicers and their powerful lobby, the Mortgage Bankers Association, have been begging the federal government for a bailout. The fact that these firms had been left out of the initial round of Federal Reserve actions to combat the economic impact of the pandemic was due to a history of malfeasance: During the decade they’d spent taking over the market for mortgage origination from the big banks, Wallace noted, they had “pushed every boundary” while refusing “every form of oversight.” Even a group of sympathetic senators, who beseeched the Treasury to lend a hand to mortgage servicers in early April, were forced to concede that while these businesses need help, “we understand that some nonbank lenders may have adopted practices that made them particularly susceptible” to a crisis.

And so, amid the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have an additional dilemma. If nothing gets done to backstop these financial firms, the businesses that originate over 60 percent of all mortgages in the country would speed over a cliff, possibly dragging substantial portions of the financial system down with them. But if you bail them out, you risk affirming their oversight-free existence, or at the very least release them from the consequences of their bad behavior. They’ve revealed themselves to be a new vampiric subspecies of institution we learned to classify in the last crash as “too big to fail.”

This is the exact same situation the country faced in the lead-up to the last financial crisis in 2008.

Perhaps there is ironic comfort to be drawn from the fact that in the middle of a global health calamity comes a more recognizable crisis. This is the exact same situation the country faced in the lead-up to the last financial crisis in 2008: powerful and unregulated financial institutions that had scoffed at efforts to restrain their excesses, begging for a government (that is, “taxpayer”) rescue when their failures drew them to the brink of imperiling the society at large. They’re like the worst dinner guests: They never want to prepare the food, but they always demand to eat.

