Confessions of a PPE Smuggler

In my call for help, I had also given friends the option to donate money for purchasing ready-made face shields. The effort quickly yielded results. A designer, Mary Ping, and artist Oren Pinhassi, each ordered large quantities of shields to be delivered directly to Irfan’s apartment from a warehouse in New York. My phone kept chirping—You’ve got money—as people sent cash donations to my various accounts. My friends James Yeh and Adam Kleinman, both writers, forwarded my call to their contacts. Anne Wyman, a friend of Yeh’s, stepped up to order a large shipment of shields directly from a manufacturer in California. Professor Alexander Nagel solicited donations from his friends. In five days, we raised nearly six-and-a-half-thousand dollars, all without a social media or crowdfunding platform, and purchased over a thousand face shields.

When the shields I ordered arrived, there was only one small box, busted at the seams. I tore it open and texted Simon-Alexander: “Got the first shipment of shields. They’re not assembled. FML.” She quickly reminded me that over forty volunteers had signed up to make shields through Mask Crusaders. Two volunteers in Brooklyn, Justin Hinh and Corinne Blalock, split the shield assembly, and rushed to finish the task that weekend. I was contacted by two other shield-makers who had materials on hand. Suetwan Chan produced 60 and mailed them to me from Utah, where she lives. Seldon Yuan made 50 using clear plastic from a disused artwork, with elastic that I bought from a fabric store in Midtown that was open for curbside pickup, which I delivered to his studio in Bushwick.

The same weekend I put out the call for help, I drove from the Upper West Side to Bushwick, Greenpoint, Prospect Park, Park Slope, and the East Village to pick up N95 masks that donors had listed on Mask Crusaders. Two days of scurrying from neighborhood to neighborhood netted a haul of 52 masks. This small stockpile was precious cargo to the workers who needed them. Irfan, like many physicians, were rationed one mask per shift, which could last anywhere between 12 and 24 hours. Others fared worse: Some hospitals demanded that physicians reuse the same mask for a week. Normally, these masks are meant to be single-use, disposed of immediately treating a patient.

When I first moved to New York five and a half years ago, people often made fun of me for having a car—for being “too L.A.”—with a haughtiness that relegated cars to the abject; the subway, of course, being the only mode of acceptable transportation in the city. No one laughs at me for having a car now.