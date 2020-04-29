Confessions of a PPE Smuggler

“We can’t mutual-aid our way out of systemic failure,” Simon-Alexander said in an NPR piece on the U.S. crowdsourcing of PPE. Responding to this immediate need, she co-founded Mask Crusaders, a platform for essential workers to find PPE listed by donors. She amplified my call for materials and volunteers. Soon, more than 40 people had signed up to make face shields. They had to wait: No one had materials. Plastic was scarce, and shipments from manufacturers in China were delayed, if not canceled altogether.



In my call for help, I had also given friends the option to donate money for purchasing ready-made face shields. The effort quickly yielded results. A designer, Mary Ping, and artist, Oren Pinhassi, each ordered large quantities of shields to be delivered directly to Irfan’s apartment from a warehouse in New York. My phone kept chirping—You’ve got money—as people sent cash donations to my various accounts. My friends James Yeh and Adam Kleinman, both writers, forwarded my call to their contacts. Anne Wyman, a friend of Yeh’s, stepped up to order a large shipment of shields directly from a manufacturer in California. Professor Alexander Nagel solicited donations from his friends. In five days, we raised nearly $6,500, all without a social media or crowdfunding platform, and purchased over 1,000 face shields.

When the shields I ordered arrived, there was only one small box, busted at the seams. I tore it open and texted Simon-Alexander: “Got the first shipment of shields. They’re not assembled. FML.” She quickly reminded me that over 40 volunteers had signed up to make shields through Mask Crusaders. Two volunteers in Brooklyn, Justin Hinh and Corinne Blalock, split the shield assembly and rushed to finish the task that weekend. I was contacted by two other shieldmakers who had materials on hand. Suetwan Chan produced 60 and mailed them to me from Utah, where she lives. Seldon Yuan made 50 using clear plastic from a disused artwork, with elastic that I bought from a fabric store in Midtown that was open for curbside pickup, which I delivered to his studio in Bushwick.