Reagan, Gay Porn, and Family Secrets Star in Circus of Books

Some time in the mid-1980s, a kid named Micah Mason swiped a dirty VHS tape from the back seat of his parents’ car. He waited months to watch it in secret only to find, at the fatal moment, that he’d stolen a Betamax—the wrong format. One’s sex-starved adolescent years are made of such moments, when the longed-for apotheosis doesn’t happen. Or at least they used to be, before the internet met all our needs so satisfactorily.

Circus of Books is a new Netflix documentary celebrating things that the internet and time have destroyed. That Beta tape ended up in his mom’s car in the ‘80s because Micah’s family in fact owned a small franchise of bookstores-cum-hardcore-gay-sex-shops across Los Angeles. If their kid had been a customer, his parents could have gotten him anything he wanted: They stocked all kinds of porn at the store, as well as magazines on topics from woodwork to literature. “The New York Review of Books never sold very well,” Karen Mason recalls. “What sold well was Hustler.”

Micah, his brother Joshua, and his sister Rachel knew nothing about their parents’ enterprise. To them, and to their social milieu, Karen and Barry Mason were a conventional, middle-class Jewish couple. Rachel, the rebellious child who thought her parents were squares, grew up to be a filmmaker, and Circus of Books is her documentary. At once intimate and ambitious, the film is as much an unravelling of family secrets as it is an excavation into forgotten seams of American queer history.

Rachel interviews both Larry Flynt and the legendary retired porn star Jeff Stryker, who both affectionately reflect on doing business with her parents in the ‘80s. The Masons got into the adult magazine game in the late ‘70s, after responding to one of Flynt’s ads in the newspaper looking for distributors. In 1982 they expanded into bricks and mortar, when they took over a pre-existing store named Books Circus. Barry chopped the sign in half, switched them around, and only paid for the “of.”