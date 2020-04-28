Reagan, Gay Porn, and Family Secrets Star in Circus of Books

Micah, his brother, Joshua, and his sister, Rachel, knew nothing about their parents’ enterprise. To them, and to their social milieu, Karen and Barry Mason were a conventional, middle-class Jewish couple. Rachel, the rebellious child who thought her parents were squares, grew up to be a filmmaker, and Circus of Books is her documentary. At once intimate and ambitious, the film is as much an unraveling of family secrets as it is an excavation into forgotten seams of American queer history.

Rachel interviews both Larry Flynt and the legendary retired porn star Jeff Stryker, who both affectionately reflect on doing business with her parents in the ’80s. The Masons got into the adult magazine game in the late 1970s, after responding to one of Flynt’s newspaper ads looking for distributors. In 1982 they expanded into bricks and mortar, when they took over a preexisting store named Books Circus. Barry chopped the sign in half, switched it around, and only paid for the “of.”

In these entrepreneurial hands, one store became three, and the Masons spent the 1980s becoming one of the nation’s most important distributors of adult miscellanea for gay men. The original shop had a “Vaseline Alley” out back, where one interviewee in the documentary recalls losing his virginity to a cop in training: “Every young boy’s wet dream!” The Masons stocked some of the very first gay porn magazines to peep above ground in America, gracefully typeset publications like One and Male Figure.