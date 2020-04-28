A Woman’s Worth in a Pandemic

At recent protests demanding that states drop stay-home orders and other coronavirus prevention measures, events engineered for maximum viral potential on social media, a kind of paean to personal care emerged as a meme: government overreach had denied them a haircut. Or getting their roots done, as one woman told reporters. These women had something like a collective demand, even if made in very bad faith: to be served.

The car-ins at which these women demonstrated, dubbed Operation Gridlock, were coordinated by a family of right-wing “scammers,” promoted by a group tied to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. They were de facto Trump rallies, where you could see women with American flags on their signs, hanging out of their car windows to scream abuse at nurses. Alongside the more readily understood racial violence implied by Confederate flags and militia groups, these protests offered a more feminine, folksy face, doing what such faces long have in the service of white male dominion: look like a victim.

The women at these protests don’t just want a haircut; they want the woman who likely cuts their hair to get back to work. Doing her job may put her at risk of contracting a lethal virus, and not doing it may mean she can’t pay the rent—but then again, the work was never all that secure. Whether intended or not, the protests have made service work’s precarious, feminine face more impossible to ignore, as the virus itself has. A New York Times analysis of census data and federal guidelines on “essential work” found that one in three jobs held by women in this country “has been designated as essential.” Women of color were more likely to be doing these jobs than anyone else, the same analysis found. In this way, the pandemic is a “lightning flash,” as Nancy Fraser, professor of philosophy and politics at the New School for Social Research and co-author of Feminism for the 99%: A Manifesto, put it in an interview with Clio Chang at Vice, “like coronavirus lights up the skies.”

Much of what’s been deemed “essential work” now is what socialist feminists have long termed social reproduction. In health care, in childcare, in education, in eldercare, and domestic work, social reproduction is the work of “life-making,” Tithi Bhattacharya, professor of history and the director of global studies at Purdue University and also a co-author of Feminism for the 99%, told Sarah Jaffe at Dissent. This work is undervalued because mostly women do it, and it’s mostly women who do it because it’s undervalued. What’s more: women also devalue it, even in a pandemic.