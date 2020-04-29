But the president was actually digging in. He spent Sunday tweeting a barrage of lies, claiming that he was being “sarcastic” when he suggested that scientists test the efficacy of injecting disinfectant and sunlight. He then sent a succession of tweets admonishing journalists for seeking a prize that doesn’t exist (the “Noble Prize” in journalism), then claimed the gaffe was a punning critique. On a day when the White House was trying to reset, the chyrons and headlines were, once again, about the president doing something idiotic.



It was abundantly clear that it just wasn’t possible to get Trump out of his own way. It’s a whack-a-mole problem. Even if Trump sidelines himself, he appears somewhere else, spouting the same paranoid, moronic near-gibberish that he would if he were “briefing” reporters. It took days for his advisers to convince Trump to change his approach, and the returns were marginal. Trump’s briefing on Monday was, by his standards, only slightly unhinged; there is every indication that he will be foaming at the mouth within a day or two.



The idea that Trump can be somehow hidden from the public is foolish. There is no hiding Trump. “He is the only one who thinks he can do his message the best, and that’s just the reality,” former adviser Sam Nunberg told Politico. “That’s how he works.” The White House can try to marginalize him, but he’ll always find a way to grab a megaphone.

