Barbara Ehrenreich Still Wants to Be Surprised

“Two things guide my writing,” Ehrenreich told me. “One is anger, and the other is curiosity. Just curiosity. I don’t have an ax to grind, for example, about Paleolithic cave art. I just wanted to understand something.” Ehrenreich first studied to be a scientist, and the laboratory as influence is all over her work—in her attempts to get to the bottom of a truth, she tests a hypothesis, relying on empirical evidence and collaborative efforts to confirm what becomes the final piece of writing. She has also always, in some way or another, been an organizer: of her neighbors, her communities, and against injustice. Some of her books are very clearly delineated between these two qualities: For Her Own Good: Two Centuries of the Experts’ Advice to Women is a analytical survey of all the ways authorities have tried to control women’s behavior, inquisitive and incisive, while Witches, Midwives, and Nurses: A History of Women Healers is a brief and provocative book arguing against contemporary medical authorities and their condescending dismissal of historical healing practices. Every book and every essay finds a way to intertwine those experiences and emotions until they are as inextricable on the page as they are in life. All of her work is a sincere attempt to prove it—the scientist’s guiding principle—to show, beyond doubt, how evidence can become an understanding.

In looking back, there is a clear shift between the writing in which Ehrenreich appears as an observer and when she is a character. Sometimes she is the subject, other times she is the messenger. I asked if she knew when a piece of writing called for an “I,” a question she admitted she didn’t always have an answer to. To be a reporter like Ehrenreich requires thinking of oneself as a narrator, while remembering that an audience is not captive and that their attention might not hold. In writing about socialist feminism specifically, Ehrenreich recalls trying to speak to people who were new to the concepts of feminism and class, thinking not just about the sound of her voice but the way her voice would carry in different rooms. “In the 1980s and 1990s, I really tried to influence feminist organizations to be more concerned about welfare reforms, health care, to think about local organizing. I tried to bring the classes together—including anyone who wants to defect from the ruling class and be a class traitor. Our big problem is not finding minute differences to argue about,” she said, talking about forty years ago and today, “Our big problem is to pull together enough people who want to see our species survive.”

Sometimes she changes tack, moving between simplicity and sarcasm to different effects—the anger, especially, comes through in her satire, and Had I Known contains newspaper columns or blog posts in which she mocked the middle-class sensibilities or liberal sentiments of class, race, and gender. Lately, however, Ehrenreich has been less inclined to choose irony in her writing, whether it’s a thought published in a book or on Twitter. She will be the first to point out that satire itself can’t compete with our present absurd reality, and it often confuses rather than clarifies, such as her since-deleted tweet about Marie Kondo’s use of a translator in her Netflix show, which she first defended as satirical in nature and then ultimately apologized for, calling it “a terrible mistake.”

Ehrenreich writes bluntly about her race and gender when she writes about labor, economics, culture, and politics. She’s known for having a radical morality, as well as an imperative to get the story right. Cynics often talk about the inevitability that our heroes disappoint us, which is a banal prediction based on trying to avoid admitting a bad feeling. More succinctly, online parlance refers to this phenomenon as a “milkshake duck.” To dismiss this disappointment as somehow fated requires a readership that doesn’t want to experience those same emotions Ehrenreich described—anger and curiosity, the force of a feeling that makes one want to speak up. Missteps and mistakes matter; when they happen the relationship between a writer and their readers becomes less passive or fixed, crystallizing into something capable of changing both who wrote it and who read it.