How Vivian Gornick Reinvigorated Political Writing

Vivian Gornick specializes in personal narrative. Sometimes this means artful memoir: Her most admired book is 1987’s Fierce Attachments, about her relationship with her mother, and she sat for The Paris Review’s second-ever “Art of Memoir” interview in 2014. But over the course of her long career—she’s now 84—Gornick has applied her personal method to reportage, literary criticism, biography, and even oral history. In warm, intimate prose, she has addressed questions of selfhood, writing, and politics from many angles, alternating ardent sincerity with self-deprecating humor.



UNFINISHED BUSINESS: NOTES OF A CHRONIC RE-READER by Vivian Gornick Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 176 pp., $25.00

THE ROMANCE OF AMERICAN COMMUNISM by Vivian Gornick Verso, 288 pp., $19.95

This year sees the release of two very different examples of her approach. In her new essay collection, Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-reader, she retells and reinterprets much of her own life story—her feminist awakening, her discovery of her vocation as a writer, her initiation into psychoanalysis, her embrace of her identity as an “odd woman” living alone—by revisiting favorite works of literature. In her newly reissued oral history, The Romance of American Communism, first published in 1977, the personal narratives of ordinary American Communist Party members are bookended by Gornick’s own disillusionment, first with socialism and then, in the 1970s, with the women’s liberation movement. The result is a kind of collective memoir of falling in and out of love with a political movement, of losing faith in the vindicating power of ideology.

Unfinished Business and Romance are an apt pair, since Romance is itself an example of the changes in reception a book can go through over time. Widely criticized upon its appearance (Irving Howe deemed it undisciplined and badly written) and accused of excessive sympathy for the disgraced Communists, Romance fell out of print for many years. The book has recently found a new currency, anticipated in The Cut and New Yorker profiles of Gornick and warmly endorsed by political theorist Corey Robin as “the best book ever written” about the inner life of socialists on a “Best Books for Understanding Socialism” list on New York magazine’s shopping vertical. (These are strange times.) Romance holds a fresh appeal for readers who came of age in a post–Cold War world in which socialism has lost much of its stigma, and who perceive a newly urgent connection between ideology and inner life.



Gornick is mystified by this enthusiasm. “I don’t know why they want to read it,” she told New York earlier this year. Indeed, she’s a surprising choice of socialist icon. Though she’s sympathetic to the longing for equality, she’s skeptical of movements, because of the way they threaten to quash individual thinking and consciousness. One of the primary themes in her work has been the insufficiency of love and sex as governing motivations, whether in fiction or in life. The central contention of her 1997 set of essays, The End of the Novel of Love, was that love’s promise to “put us at the center of our own experience” is an illusion. The “romance” of communism is, for Gornick, just as misleading as romantic love, just as likely to delude and trap you. The only way through “the drama of the self” lies in individual effort, however wrenching that may be.