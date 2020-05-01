How Vivian Gornick Reinvigorated Political Writing

Unfinished Business and Romance are an apt pair, since Romance is itself an example of the changes in reception a book can go through over time. Widely criticized upon its appearance (Irving Howe deemed it undisciplined and badly written) and accused of excessive sympathy for the disgraced Communists, Romance fell out of print for many years. The book has recently found a new currency, anticipated in The Cut and New Yorker profiles of Gornick and warmly endorsed by political theorist Corey Robin as “the best book ever written” about the inner life of socialists on a “Best Books for Understanding Socialism” list on New York magazine’s shopping vertical. (These are strange times.) Romance holds a fresh appeal for readers who came of age in a post–Cold War world in which socialism has lost much of its stigma, and who perceive a newly urgent connection between ideology and inner life.



Gornick is mystified by this enthusiasm. “I don’t know why they want to read it,” she told New York earlier this year. Indeed, she’s a surprising choice of socialist icon. Though she’s sympathetic to the longing for equality, she’s skeptical of movements, because of the way they threaten to quash individual thinking and consciousness. One of the primary themes in her work has been the insufficiency of love and sex as governing motivations, whether in fiction or in life. The central contention of her 1997 set of essays, The End of the Novel of Love, was that love’s promise to “put us at the center of our own experience” is an illusion. The “romance” of communism is, for Gornick, just as misleading as romantic love, just as likely to delude and trap you. The only way through “the drama of the self” lies in individual effort, however wrenching that may be.

Romance begins with the memorable line, “Before I knew that I was Jewish or a girl I knew that I was a member of the working class.” Born in the Bronx in 1935, Gornick grew up in a family of fellow travelers. Her father worked a grueling job in a dress factory while her mother moonlighted as a socialist orator, regretting that household obligations had prevented her from developing her skill as a public speaker. As a small child, Vivian nestled beside her father, listening “wide-eyed” to his “passionate, transforming talk” with his friends. They were talking about politics. “I understood nothing of what they were saying,” she remembers, “but I was excited beyond words by the richness of their rhetoric, the intensity of their arguments, the urgency and longing behind that hot river of words.” Their poverty didn’t matter when they were rich in ideas. In the warm confines of the Gornick apartment, her parents’ friends became writers, poets, and thinkers rather than truck drivers, sewing machine operators, and plumbers. The idea of communism granted them a dignity denied them by the outside world. It also gave Jewish immigrants a sense of belonging: They became members of “the nationhood of the international working class.”