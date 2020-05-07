The Pandemic Is a Family Emergency

No one anticipated that when the fabric of society finally unraveled, in March 2020, everyone would turn into June Cleaver. People made all their meals from scratch, gloated over their sourdough starter, and sewed their own face masks. Secular urban professionals scoured Mormon blogs for homeschooling tips. Actually, a Leave It to Beaver–style arrangement was about the best you could hope for: Most people’s lives abruptly deteriorated into far more dystopian scenes than those associated with the iconic housewife. Some maintained full telecommuting workloads while their kids remained at home. Workers considered “essential” faced serious danger of infection, and panic over who would watch their children while they worked. The chores were never done; there were no weddings or PTA meetings to look forward to; no friends stopped by for coffee. As a friend of mine put it, housework and parenting are hard on the best days. These were not the best days.



When Covid-19 became a lethal threat to Americans in early spring, debate raged over how to contain it. Not all considerations were epidemiological. While many public health experts urged closing public schools—along with any other place where it was difficult for humans to stay six feet from one another—others wondered how parents would manage without school, which doubles as childcare. Poor families and children are dependent on the public education system to provide basic sustenance as well. In New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak, students get free meals at school, not to mention access to health care, social workers, and even, for some—crucial given that one in 10 children in the school system is homeless—a place to do laundry.



Meanwhile, the safety of those providing this vital care work was systematically disregarded. Teachers came down with symptoms, and their colleagues were forced to keep teaching. At Brooklyn Tech, one of New York City’s premier specialized high schools, five teachers told their union representative that they had tested positive for the coronavirus. After closing the school to children, the Department of Education kept it open for faculty and staff for a few more days. A vibrant 36-year-old school principal named Dez-Ann Romain was the first public school worker reported to die. The beloved educator ran the Brooklyn Democracy Academy, a transfer high school in Brownsville, Brooklyn. (Transfer high schools serve students who have struggled in traditional public schools.) Before that, Romain had been an art teacher. A former student told Time, “She didn’t just teach us art.... She taught us how to be leaders in our own light.” By mid-April, more than 60 employees of the school system had died of coronavirus. Paraprofessionals, or teacher’s aides, who are paid poorly and tend to be women of color, were hit especially hard, accounting for 41 percent of deaths despite making up just 17 percent of the workforce.

Educators were not the only care workers whose bosses showed indifference to their safety and survival. Some comparatively well-off families continued to rely on home nanny care well after social distancing was recommended. Other nannies were told to stay home without pay, or simply dismissed. As an Atlanta nanny told Slate, “I wish the families I work for would say, you can have some money and just take care of yourself. That’s not what’s happening.” Many cleaners suffered; employers complied with the stay-at-home orders by asking them not to come to work, yet were unwilling to pay them to stay away. Some were no doubt acting selfishly, while others simply couldn’t afford to keep paying. Since many domestic workers are undocumented and therefore excluded from the federal aid offered to others during the crisis, they have endured serious economic deprivation. The National Domestic Workers Alliance, which advocates for better pay and working conditions for house cleaners, home care workers, and nannies, raised money for emergency assistance—a “Coronavirus Care Fund”—to help these workers safely stay home during the pandemic. But a series of charitable appeals will hardly be able to support all those facing hardship.