Hollywood Keeps Trying to Rewrite Its History

On August 6, 1969, the actress Sharon Tate was found dead in her home on Cielo Drive, Los Angeles, eight months pregnant and so bloodied that her patterned underwear appeared red to the investigating officers. She’d been stabbed 16 times. In 2019, at the bidding of the writer, director, and foot-fetishist Quentin Tarantino, history rewound itself and replayed the scene differently, the bloody full stop at the end of Hollywood’s decade of free love reworked into a more promising ellipsis. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, arguably his magnum opus and potentially his second-to-last feature film, sees Tate escape her brutal murder, her would-be attackers slashed and burned by two heroic doofuses: one an actor, one a stuntman. Whether or not you agree with Tarantino’s readjustment of the narrative, the central metaphor is clear: Old Hollywood, with its magic and its misogyny, its razzamatazz and racism, has triumphed over the encroaching psychic darkness of the 1970s. The dinosaurs have dodged the meteor.

Hollywood, the latest in a continuing string of Netflix shows by Ryan Murphy, tries the same trick from a very different angle: It imagines a fantasy-science-fiction version of the Golden Age in which Hollywood becomes less exclusionary, less discriminatory, and less the sole terrain of great white men. Its primary cast of characters includes a gay black screenwriter named Archie (Jeremy Pope); a young black actress with a contract at a major studio, Camille (Laura Harrier); a half-Filipino director, Raymond (Darren Criss); and a number of real figures from the era, including Rock Hudson (Jake Picking) and Anna May Wong (Michelle Krusiec). Together, they begin work on what they hope will be a film capable of changing Hollywood forever: one whose screenplay is initially about Peg Entwistle, the actress who committed suicide by leaping from the Hollywood sign in September 1932. Eventually, the film they’re making metamorphoses into a different project, an examination of the cruelty of the system, with—somewhat incongruously—a happy ending.

In spite of the show purportedly being about the need to foreground the perspectives of minorities, our way into Hollywood’s story is a straight, white, blue-eyed man with a standard-issue jawline: Jack Castello (David Corenswet), who is first seen gazing wide-eyed at a cinema screen as if he’s delighted to be puzzling out a very, very tricky piece of algebra. Unable to find acting work, he is making ends meet as a full-time sex worker at a garage frequented by the lonely wives and closeted gay men of Hollywood. (The password for its clientele? “Take me to Dreamland.”) He decides to enlist Archie, the screenwriter, as a way of fending off eager male clients, and Archie ends up being hired by a pre-stardom Rock Hudson, who later becomes his boyfriend. Archie, who wrote the script for the film about Peg Entwistle, is also working with the up-and-coming Raymond, who is married to Camille. Most of the action, once Jack gives up sex work, plays out at Ace, a fictionalized studio meant to stand in for Paramount or MGM. The studio head, Ace Amberg (Robert Reiner), is married to Avis Amberg (Patti LuPone), who once hired Jack for sex when he still worked at the garage. Structurally, at least, the show resembles Hollywood the industry: incestuous, byzantine, powered by lucky breaks and manufactured, wholly unbelievable coincidences.

Ryan Murphy’s soapiness—by which I mean his love of melodrama that is too straight-faced to work as kitsch but too inelegant to be legitimately moving—is in some ways his Achilles’ heel, a stumbling block that can prevent him from creating his best work. Almost always, he is better with material that allows characters to bitch, to be waspishly funny, or to further a vendetta. (“If you can’t walk into that shed and lend a helping hand to national treasure Cole Porter,” a furious pimp tells Jake, delivering the show’s best line, “you better find me someone who can!” When Jake returns home and his wife spurns his advances, she tells him that his dinner’s on the table: “a cold wiener.”) Here, when characters face romantic or professional rejection, a score that resembles something from Twin Peaks swells in the background, as if daring them to cry like Donna Hayward. They react to infidelity by having spontaneous near-miscarriages, and they experience sudden heart attacks merely in order to advance the plot. Older white people with power turn out, nine times out of 10, to be good liberals with a yen for elevating those who face discrimination, a development that might seem less tonally jarring if the events of the series did not also play out in a world still inhabited by the Klan.