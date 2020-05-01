Hollywood Keeps Trying to Rewrite Its History

In spite of the show purportedly being about the need to foreground the perspectives of minorities, our way into Hollywood’s story is a straight, white, blue-eyed man with a standard-issue jawline: Jack Castello (David Corenswet), who is first seen gazing wide-eyed at a cinema screen as if he’s delighted to be puzzling out a very, very tricky piece of algebra. Unable to find acting work, he is making ends meet as a full-time sex worker at a garage frequented by the lonely wives and closeted gay men of Hollywood. (The password for its clientele? “Take me to Dreamland.”) He decides to enlist Archie, the screenwriter, as a way of fending off eager male clients, and Archie ends up being hired by a pre-stardom Rock Hudson, who later becomes his boyfriend. Archie, who wrote the script for the film about Peg Entwistle, is also working with the up-and-coming Raymond, who is married to Camille. Most of the action, once Jack gives up sex work, plays out at Ace, a fictionalized studio meant to stand in for Paramount or MGM. The studio head, Ace Amberg (Robert Reiner), is married to Avis Amberg (Patti LuPone), who once hired Jack for sex when he still worked at the garage. Structurally, at least, the show resembles Hollywood the industry: incestuous, byzantine, powered by lucky breaks and manufactured, wholly unbelievable coincidences.

Older white people with power turn out, nine times out of 10, to be good liberals with a yen for elevating those who face discrimination.

Ryan Murphy’s soapiness—by which I mean his love of melodrama that is too straight-faced to work as kitsch but too inelegant to be legitimately moving—is in some ways his Achilles’ heel, a stumbling block that can prevent him from creating his best work. Almost always, he is better with material that allows characters to bitch, to be waspishly funny, or to further a vendetta. (“If you can’t walk into that shed and lend a helping hand to national treasure Cole Porter,” a furious pimp tells Jake, delivering the show’s best line, “you better find me someone who can!” When Jake returns home and his wife spurns his advances, she tells him that his dinner’s on the table: “a cold wiener.”) Here, when characters face romantic or professional rejection, a score that resembles something from Twin Peaks swells in the background, as if daring them to cry like Donna Hayward. They react to infidelity by having spontaneous near-miscarriages, and they experience sudden heart attacks merely in order to advance the plot. Older white people with power turn out, nine times out of 10, to be good liberals with a yen for elevating those who face discrimination, a development that might seem less tonally jarring if the events of the series did not also play out in a world still inhabited by the Klan.

Hollywood is, in other words, too toothless, too airily bloodless, and too nice to leave much of an impression. It is difficult to write a full critique when the one plot development that proves definitively that the show is too pat, not to mention too indelicate in its approach to social change, is the one held under embargo. It seems fair to say that certain problems are too large to be solved with the magic of the silver screen and that suggesting that to do so might be possible appears, to me, to be a little patronizing to those still experiencing all the same systemic discrimination circa 2020. The show’s underlying notion that unity might have been within reach if we’d only tried a little harder—if the general public had seen more black and brown faces on the screen or more men holding hands on Hollywood red carpets—might seem less deplorably ham-fisted if the series were more elegantly written, making it a more plausible exercise in wish fulfillment.