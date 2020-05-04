How Zoom Colonized Our Lives

On March 27, David “Doc” Searls, a technology writer and veteran of the ad industry, posted an entry on his blog about the newly ubiquitous videoconferencing program Zoom, calling it “creepily chummy” with the shadowy advertisers who electronically eavesdrop on users. The blog was shared on Hacker News, the message board that serves as a digital town square for Silicon Valley habitués, and readers took notice. His blog, which usually got about 50 readers a day, was getting more than 16,000, and he continued to put pressure on Zoom, writing that its privacy policy left all sorts of room for the company to harvest personal data for ad tracking. “Here’s the thing,” he wrote. “Zoom doesn’t need to be in the advertising business, least of all in the part of it that lives like a vampire off the blood of human data.”

Consumers may be used to shedding personal data as they wander the internet or scroll through social media. It’s common knowledge that Google and Amazon track online searches, Facebook accesses the cameras and microphones of its users, and even weather apps and games, such as Words With Friends and FarmVille, are in the business of harvesting user data. But even so, the notion that personal data could be gathered from an application like Zoom, where we now consult with doctors and catch up with loved ones, was unsettling.

Arvind Narayanan, who leads Princeton’s Web Transparency and Accountability Project, had heard chatter about Zoom for some time, but it was only when the pandemic made the app de rigueur that he realized most individuals, including himself, “no longer had a meaningful choice to opt out,” he said. “That’s when it hit me that the privacy and security problems that I’d been hearing about were a big deal.”

Throughout March, “Zoom-bombers” had been breaking into private conversations, scrawling racial slurs or posting pornography—a practice that soon got the FBI’s attention. By early April, senators had been advised against using the software, and Google had banned its employees from running Zoom on company devices. To Shoshana Zuboff, the author of The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, Google’s ban was particularly telling, since Google was in exactly the right position to “know just how pernicious these systems are,” she said in an interview.