Thomas Piketty’s Plan to Fix the Economy

On August 4, the members of the National Assembly voted to abolish the “privileges” of the monarchy and church. Yet they struggled to define exactly what a “privilege” was. Broadly, it seemed to refer to the right to property ownership, something the monarchy and church had monopolized for centuries. But this got complicated at the local level. “It proved very difficult,” the economist Thomas Piketty writes in his new book, Capital and Ideology, “to decide which existing claims deserved to be preserved as new property rights and which should simply be suppressed.”

The ecclesiastical tithe, a tax levied by the Roman Catholic Church on the French people, was abolished, and most of the church’s land was appropriated. But most landlords were allowed to continue to own and collect rent from farmers. Landownership would be legitimized, not by divine rights or lineage, but by a supposedly rational system of contracts (deeds, titles, mortgages, etc.) administered by a central government. At the time, you might have thought that if the National Assembly stayed true to its stated goals of radical equality, it would likely need to distribute land equally among all people, including the peasants. But this didn’t happen. Revolutionary France chose stability, and turned the country over to landlords. Property, the foundation of France’s agrarian economy, remained in the hands of the few.

This episode in history encapsulates what Piketty sees as a fundamental question for human societies: How do they justify their inequities? “Every society, every inequality regime,” he writes, “is characterized by a set of more or less coherent and persistent answers to the questions about its political and property regimes.” Why do some people have more than others? Over the last 300 years, many governments, especially that of the United States, have pointed to the importance of defending the right to private property. One of Piketty’s theses is that the persistent failure to challenge this “quasi-sacralization” of property rights in “ownership societies” leads to unjust disparities in income, wealth, and political power.