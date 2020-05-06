Thomas Piketty’s Plan to Fix the Economy

You might say that, in 1788, the weather conspired against France’s feudal system of property ownership. Drought in the spring, hail in the summer, and a cruel winter crushed the agrarian economy. By the spring of 1789, the country was in turmoil. Displaced, unemployed workers “choked the roads and threatened reprisals against householders who refused to give them shelter or a crust of bread,” historian Georges Lefebvre has written. This was the prelude to the Great Fear, a legendary wave of riots that spread across the country in July, bringing widespread destruction of property.



CAPITAL AND IDEOLOGY by Thomas Piketty, translated by Arthur Goldhammer Belknap Press/Harvard University Press, 1,104 pp., $39.95

In the Dauphiné, rioters destroyed and burned chateaux for five days straight. Some historians tantalizingly suggest that peasants might have been crazed from eating grain tainted with ergot (the fungus that LSD is derived from), but it is more likely that hunger, a 10-year economic slump, and wild rumors of the monarchy’s militias on the march set the country ablaze. Underlying this was the fact that France was a wildly unequal society. At the time, 1.5 percent of the population owned 45 percent of all property.

On August 4, the members of the National Assembly voted to abolish the “privileges” of the monarchy and church. Yet they struggled to define exactly what a “privilege” was. Broadly, it seemed to refer to the right to property ownership, something the monarchy and church had monopolized for centuries. But this got complicated at the local level. “It proved very difficult,” the economist Thomas Piketty writes in his new book, Capital and Ideology, “to decide which existing claims deserved to be preserved as new property rights and which should simply be suppressed.”

The ecclesiastical tithe, a tax levied by the Roman Catholic Church on the French people, was abolished, and most of the church’s land was appropriated. But most landlords were allowed to continue to own and collect rent from farmers. Landownership would be legitimized, not by divine rights or lineage, but by a supposedly rational system of contracts (deeds, titles, mortgages, etc.) administered by a central government. At the time, you might have thought that if the National Assembly stayed true to its stated goals of radical equality, it would likely need to distribute land equally among all people, including the peasants. But this didn’t happen. Revolutionary France chose stability, and turned the country over to landlords. Property, the foundation of France’s agrarian economy, remained in the hands of the few.