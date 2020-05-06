The Backlash Appeal of Mrs. America

“But aren’t women really worse male chauvinists than men, I mean, most of them?” Warren Beatty asks the poet and director Sandra Hochman, a few minutes into her brilliant, anarchic docu-fantasia about the 1972 Democratic convention, Year of the Woman. Leaning down toward her, his frown a flirtatious parody of respectful curiosity, he insists: “Aren’t they more destructive to the women’s movement, basically, than men are…?” He isn’t actually talking about the conservative activist and author Phyllis Schlafly, who that same year began her crusade against the Equal Rights Amendment, and who is played with relish by Cate Blanchett in Dahvi Waller’s glitzy new FX/Hulu drama Mrs. America. Yet Beatty’s silken tone does convey a fascination with the anti-feminist woman that retains its grip on filmmakers all these decades later.

From Meryl Streep’s admiring portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, to Nicole Kidman’s and Charlize Theron’s peppy takes on Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, the woman empowered by reactionary politics is an enduringly potent fetish object, for liberals in particular. Mrs. America seems at first to be a case in point. It begins in 1972, when Schlafly starts marshaling her anti-ERA forces. She’s the underdog: At that year’s Republican convention, delegates from the National Women’s Political Caucus ensured that the party platform declared support for the ERA, as well as for federally sponsored childcare. Nine episodes span the period up to Ronald Reagan’s 1980 landslide, in which Schlafly plays a supporting role, and which marks the end of the women’s movement as a certain kind of visible force in American politics.

The show’s scope is ambitious, with individual episodes following Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), and Jill Ruckelshaus (Elizabeth Banks). The feminists occasionally threaten to run away with the story, but Schlafly dominates—the star antagonist, shaping the narrative throughout. You can understand this character’s appeal: At the crudest level, there’s the perverse thrill of villainy. We see Schlafly chuckling over the notion of public money for women’s shelters: “I think the husband will be more inclined to beat her if he thinks she’s going to get a vacation funded by his tax dollars!” She’s also unembarrassed by any apparent contradiction between her opposition to women’s lib and her own careerism—rather than stay home to enjoy the attentions of her wealthy lawyer husband and six children, Schlafly added a law degree to her master’s in government, made several runs for public office, gave speeches around the country, and debated her enemies on TV. Free of the guilty unease that dogs upper–middle-class white feminists, she likes to announce, “I’ve always said that women can do whatever they want.” As a vehement anti-Communist, she believes in an American individualism that lets you have it all ways at once. If the protections and privileges of a pampered wife have helped her thrive in the public sphere, that’s all the more reason to defend and celebrate them.

There’s a deeper aspect, though, to the lure of the right-wing woman, and it speaks to Mrs. America’s greatest strength. Such characters lay bare the danger in assuming that your social cause may eventually prevail through the justness of its arguments, that it’s possible and sufficient to be—in that notably passive locution—on the right side of history. Mrs. America is an apt reminder that the achievements of the women’s movement were never a matter of historical progress. Gains are contingent. They must be negotiated, schemed, and fought for. As Blanchett’s Schlafly puts it, “It’s about power.”