Why Is the Pentagon Still Paying $10 a Gallon for Gas?

On March 12, the Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency signed a contract with a Virginia-based war-zone logistics company, DGCI, to deliver 333,000 gallons of jet fuel to the Erbil International Airport in Kurdistan, Iraq’s semi-independent northern region. Even though crude oil costs less to produce in Iraq than almost anywhere else in the world, the DLA agreed to pay DGCI $10.04 per gallon of jet-propulsion fuel 8, or JP-8. That’s three to five times more than the worldwide average price, $2 to $3 per gallon, that the DLA had paid for JP-8 earlier in March.

“I know the price of gas I’m paying” at the pump, said Shruti Shah, the president of the Coalition for Integrity, a Washington-based anti-corruption nonprofit, adding that a $10-per-gallon purchase price is “definitely a strong red flag of mismanagement.” DGCI representatives did not respond to requests for comment, but the Pentagon said the inflated prices reflect a premium for short-term, emergency deliveries. “The subject fuel purchases from DGCI were individual spot market purchases due to interruptions to the supply chain supporting operations in Iraq,” said DLA Deputy Director of Public Affairs Patrick Mackin. “These emergency purchases were required to support the mission in an expedited manner to prevent mission failure.”





But relying on emergency purchases for mission completion is a bad practice, said Shah. “Any emergency procurement has a high risk of fraud, waste, and abuse by their very nature, because you may loosen some of your established protocols.”

