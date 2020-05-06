Why Is the Pentagon Still Paying $10 a Gallon for Gas?

As any American who’s passed a gas station in the past two months knows, global oil markets are melting down. Even before coronavirus lockdowns led billions of people to halt their daily commutes, cratering demand for gasoline, Saudi Arabia and Russia had increased production of crude oil, the main component in refined fuels, in an attempt to drive each other out of business. Oil prices plummeted. For a brief period last month, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude dropped 300 percent, to negative $37.63. Its price now hovers around $20 a barrel—less than fifty cents per gallon—and some experts warn that “the coronavirus oil shock is just getting started.” It’s a terrible time to be in the fuel business.

Unless, that is, you have the right Iraqi connections, and you’re selling to the United States military and its contractors.

On March 12, the Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency signed a contract with an Virginia-based war-zone logistics company, DGCI, to deliver 333,000 gallons of jet fuel to the Erbil International Airport in Kurdistan, Iraq’s semi-independent northern region. Even though crude oil costs less to produce in Iraq than almost anywhere else in the world, the DLA agreed to pay DGCI $10.04 per gallon of JP8. That’s three to five times more than the worldwide average price, $2 to $3 per gallon, that the DLA had paid for JP8 earlier in March.

“I know the price of gas I’m paying” at the pump, said Shruti Shah, the president of the Coalition for Integrity, a Washington-based anti-corruption nonprofit, adding that a $10-per-gallon purchase price is “definitely a strong red flag of mismanagement.” DGCI representatives did not respond to requests for comment, but the Pentagon said the inflated prices reflect a premium for short-term, emergency deliveries. “The subject fuel purchases from DGCI were individual spot market purchases due to interruptions to the supply chain supporting operations in Iraq,” said DLA Deputy Director Director of Public Affairs Patrick Mackin. “These emergency purchases were required to support the mission in an expedited manner to prevent mission failure.”