Why Do Democrats Keep Embracing George W. Bush?

A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020

It was a rare public statement from the former president. It was also a barely disguised criticism of President Trump’s erratic, narcissistic response to the coronavirus crisis. Trump got the message loud and clear, quoting Fox News’s Pete Hegseth in a tweet: “Oh bye [sic] the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside?”



For many, the dustup was a civics lesson: Even Bush, a terrible president, understands what the moment calls for. The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker said that the video presented a “striking contrast to the messages of late from President Trump.” The New York Times’ Peter Baker wrote that it “struck a tone of unity that contrasted with the more combative approach taken at times by President Trump as the former president evoked the sense of national solidarity in the wake of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.” Former Democratic Representative Katie Hill tweeted, “In a million years I never thought I’d be crying watching this, thinking how much better we’d all feel if Bush were president today. Wtf.” It was a sentiment echoed by a number of Democrats and Trump critics.



As many have noted, Trump’s abysmal performance is no excuse for rehabilitating Bush, whose disastrous leadership led to economic collapse and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in Iraq and Afghanistan. But the temptation to applaud Bush for his boilerplate patriotism also points to a larger failure to present meaningful alternatives to Trump, particularly when it comes to the “head of state” functions that the president is particularly bad at.

