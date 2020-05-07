The Placekicker With the Far-Right Tattoo

Justin Rohrwasser, a placekicker who played at Marshall University and the University of Rhode Island, was such an obscure prospect by the standards of the National Football League that ESPN didn’t have a highlight package on hand to run after the New England Patriots selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Naturally, viewers at home searched online to learn more about the player, and their casual research quickly revealed a rather disturbing fact: Rohrwasser had a Three Percenters symbol tattooed on his forearm.



The Three Percenters, an organization established after Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election, is often characterized as a far-right militia, but the activities of the movement’s members would justify calling it a terror group. Most notably, they provided security for white supremacists and neo-Nazis in the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer. They might not have a high body count, but it isn’t for lack of trying. In 2014, the Three Percenters’ late founder, Mike Vanderboegh, threatened to go to war with Connecticut State Police in response to new gun control laws. In 2017, a Three Percenter attempted to set off a truck bomb outside a bank in Oklahoma City. They are Islamophobes, Nazi sympathizers, thugs with guns who stalk around and pretend they’re the police so they can harass and intimidate minorities, especially anyone who looks Mexican.



A player with a prominently displayed Three Percenters tattoo would seem to qualify as a red flag, one large enough to cover the field for one of the league’s hacky pregame “salutes to service.” Rohrwasser nevertheless had made it to pro football’s factory line, which was surprising given the league’s notoriously invasive scouting process. The front offices of NFL teams use the annual February yearly draft combine as an opportunity to cosplay as criminal investigators, applying their amateur sleuthing skills to scores of players who have just left college. These pseudo-detectives will dig into any or all aspects of these prospects’ lives: They might interrogate a wide receiver about whether his mother is a prostitute or ask a cornerback if he likes men. Maybe a quarterback’s hands are too small, or a lineman likes to cook too much. With a teeming number of possible reasons to cast doubt on a player’s future employment potential, it might seem odd that something as obvious as a far-right group’s insignia plastered on a player’s body made it past all of these gatekeepers.



For those who have paid attention to the ever-expanding world of radical groups who dabble in race-hate, however, none of this is likely to come as a surprise. White supremacy is organized behind a hedgerow of white racial innocence, where even a shred of legitimate grievance or plausible deniability is sufficient to wipe the slate clean and begin the process of forgiving, forgetting, and, in the end, legitimizing.

