The Placekicker With the Far-Right Tattoo

With more time, Rohrwasser built out his story. The following Monday, he had an emotional interview with Steve Burton of Boston’s WBZ-TV and vowed to completely remove the tattoo. The 23-year-old said he got the ink when he was 18 and didn’t know the true meaning of the tattoo until that Saturday, when he was drafted. “It was described to me as, you know, the percentage of colonists that rose up against the authoritarian government of the British,” Rohrwasser said. “And I was like, ‘Wow, that’s such an American sentiment, patriotic sentiment.’”

It is easy to believe a person that age does idiotic things. The rest of it is a tough sell. To believe Rohrwasser’s explanation is to believe that for roughly five years, he had this tattoo visible whenever he wore short sleeves but never met anyone inclined to point out what it represented. (This perhaps says a lot about the bubble in which he lives.) Even though Rohrwasser keeps up with right-wing news, he somehow missed the details of the Charlottesville rally and never saw “Three Percenter” in any of the articles he read about the events of that day. He was, apparently, never interested enough to find out more about the origins or meanings of the symbol he’d committed to a permanent display on his body. Rohrwasser only realized he had made a mistake the day he was picked by one of the most successful sports franchises in the world and given a legitimate opportunity at a professional career.

Rohrwasser’s lack of curiosity was matched by the reporters tasked with chronicling the episode. These were happy to pass along Rohrwasser’s explanations without pushing back, fully accepting the idea that a person could have a terror group’s symbol emblazoned on his body and not know it for five years. Rohrwasser’s tattoo was merely “controversial,” according to one ESPN piece that, largely unmotivated to figure out what the Three Percenters do, instead relayed what the Three Percenters want everyone to believe they do. It takes very little for an uninformed press to euphemize bald hatred.

