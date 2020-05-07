The Jared Kushner of the Federal Judiciary

The answer should be a resounding no. Walker, who is 37 years old, has served as a federal District Court judge in Kentucky for only about six months. As I noted last month, he is far less experienced than other federal circuit court nominees, including President Donald Trump’s previous D.C. Circuit nominees, by almost any conceivable metric. His scant judicial work also falls well short of justifying his appointment. One senator noted that he has not presided over any bench or jury trials so far and that he has only written about a dozen opinions during his brief tenure.

The Senate’s Republican majority will likely confirm Walker, however, for the same reason that Walker was nominated in the first place. It’s impossible to credibly argue that he is the most qualified or most experienced candidate for the vacancy. There is no shortage of lawyers, judges, or scholars in the conservative legal movement who could fit the bill. What sets Walker apart, however, is that he’s simply the best-connected member of that movement—and it’s warping the Senate’s judgment across the board.

Last month, I argued that Walker “says or writes little beyond what the people who choose judges want to hear.” I could not have asked for better proof than the opinion he released a few days later in On Fire Christian Center v. Fischer. Greg Fischer, the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, had urged residents to abide by the statewide stay-at-home order and not take part in the drive-through Easter services staged by some churches. He told news outlets that city police would be writing down the license plate numbers of cars that ignored his request. One such church, the On Fire Christian Center, filed a lawsuit against the city on the Friday evening before Easter Sunday to block local officials from enforcing the order on religious freedom grounds.