The Jared Kushner of the Federal Judiciary

The Senate Judiciary Committee held its first hearing on Wednesday since March, and the coronavirus pandemic made it a surreal affair. Senators in the chamber spaced themselves far apart from one another; others contributed by videoconference. Most of the lawmakers and their staffers wore masks when they weren’t speaking. So did the only witness who appeared before the committee as well as the only spectator who sat in an otherwise empty gallery.

What brought the committee back together wasn’t the pandemic itself, or even aspects of it that might fall in its jurisdiction: the troubling spread of the virus within federal prisons, for example, or the fierce debate on whether to immunize businesses from pandemic-related lawsuits. Instead they gathered to consider whether Judge Justin Walker should be elevated to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is generally considered to be the second-most powerful court in the United States.

The answer should be a resounding no. Walker, who is 37 years old, has served as a federal district-court judge in Kentucky for only about six months. As I noted last month, he is far less experienced than other federal circuit-court nominees, including President Donald Trump’s previous D.C. Circuit nominees, by almost any conceivable metric. His scant judicial work also falls well short of justifying his appointment. One senator noted that he has not presided over any bench or jury trials so far, and that he has only written about a dozen opinions during his brief tenure.

The Senate’s Republican majority will likely confirm Walker, however, for the same reason that Walker was nominated in the first place. It’s impossible to credibly argue that he is the most qualified or most experienced candidate for the vacancy. There is no shortage of lawyers, judges, and or scholars in the conservative legal movement who could fit the bill. What sets Walker apart, however, is that he’s simply the best-connected member of that movement—and it’s warping the Senate’s judgment across the board.