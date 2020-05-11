Your Climate Anxiety Is Another Person’s Existential Crisis

“I don’t know about changes in the atmosphere, but the science of climate change is something we actually experience,” Philip Tioko, a 46-year-old fisherman, told me. Tioko moved his family to be closer to the lake after his livestock was wiped out by Turkana’s increasingly common droughts. At first, fishing filled the gaps, but as the lake has contracted, so too have fish stocks. When I visited, the family hadn’t eaten in two days. His children’s hair was copper-colored, a sign of acute protein deficiency. His seven-year-old limped because of a bone deformity likely caused by drinking Turkana’s highly fluorinated water. A nurse at a local clinic suspected that fluoride concentrations were rising as the lake water reduced. In one small village I visited, 11 people couldn’t walk at all due to these deformities.

“How did this become my life?” one man asked me from the hut he hadn’t left since he lost his ability to walk years ago. “The thing I request is for God to take my heart and for me to rest.”

As with many communities on the front line of global warming, it’s difficult to extricate the effects of climate change from decades of poverty, colonialism, and extractive geopolitics. The same year I visited, Ethiopia began to generate electricity from a dam choking the Omo River, Lake Turkana’s main source of water, causing lake levels to drop precipitously. In Turkana, climate change is a new name for an old suffering.

It’s also no coincidence that Turkana remains the poorest county in Kenya. British colonizers spent the first half of the twentieth century looting Turkana’s livestock and stealing land they described as “the most worthless district in Kenya.” When Turkana mounted a formidable resistance, the British doubled down on the dispossession, confining movement to smaller and smaller parcels of land. It was a death sentence for untold numbers of pastoralists who needed to be able to roam long distances to keep their cattle, and themselves, alive. Today, just over 2 percent of the county has electricity, and somewhere between 15 and 30 percent of children have acute malnutrition. In recent decades, growing numbers of lapsed pastoralists like Tioko have gathered around the lake in an attempt to survive, stretching its resources to breaking point. When the effects of climate change started to unfold, Turkana didn’t stand a chance.