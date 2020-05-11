Your Climate Anxiety Is Another Person’s Existential Crisis

It’s also no coincidence that Turkana remains the poorest county in Kenya. British colonizers spent the first half of the twentieth century looting Turkana’s livestock and stealing land they described as “the most worthless district in Kenya.” When Turkana mounted a formidable resistance, the British doubled down on the dispossession, confining movement to smaller and smaller parcels of land. It was a death sentence for untold numbers of pastoralists who needed to be able to roam long distances to keep their cattle, and themselves, alive. Today, just over 2 percent of the county has electricity, and somewhere between 15 and 30 percent of children have acute malnutrition. In recent decades, growing numbers of lapsed pastoralists like Tioko have gathered around the lake in an attempt to survive, stretching its resources to breaking point. When the effects of climate change started to unfold, Turkana didn’t stand a chance.

“Since the 1970s, we’ve felt it, this thing coming into Turkana. As time goes by, it only gets worse,” Ebunu Louin told me after he flagged me down from the chair where he sold loose cigarettes from a plastic tub near the lake’s shores. Louin worries not about psychic suffering but about literal survival. And he worries most for his children: “It’s better to die than to see your children suffering.”

The catastrophes of global warming will occur where the people most vulnerable to it have already been suffering for a long time. It’s not that the climate anxiety Americans are experiencing isn’t real or important. But overemphasizing it can obscure the stakes—not the stakes as they have suddenly become, but the stakes as they always were.