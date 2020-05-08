A Presumption of Flynnocence

If you’re charged with a serious crime in the United States, you have the right to legal counsel at every stage of the process. If you’re a close political ally of President Donald Trump, you also get a second team of attorneys who will take up your cause. Those who can’t afford a lawyer are represented by public defenders; those whom the president can’t afford to let face consequences for their actions are represented by the Justice Department.

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, is the latest beneficiary of this corrupt arrangement. On Thursday, the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. filed a motion in federal court to dismiss charges that he lied to the FBI during the Russia investigation, bowing to pressure from Trump and his allies. Flynn pleaded guilty to the charge in 2017 as part of a plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Last year, the retired general reversed course and began to claim that he was the victim of prosecutorial misconduct. Under Attorney General Bill Barr, the Justice Department was happy to help him make the case against itself.

Dropping the Flynn case is a major step in Barr’s quest to wipe away the Russia investigation and the stain it has left on Trump’s presidency. But its true significance may lie in what it portends for the future. Thursday’s filing does not state outright that Flynn didn’t lie to FBI agents during an interview in the spring of 2017. Instead it argues that the agents didn’t have a lawful reason to investigate and question Flynn at the time, thus rendering it immaterial whether he lied or not. The filing, which draws heavily upon a questionable version of events, is signed only by Timothy Shea, the acting U.S. attorney for D.C. and a close Barr ally.

DOJ’s inspector general found last year that the FBI had a lawful basis to investigate connections between Trump and his associates and the Russian government. Barr disputed that assessment at the time, as did John Durham, his handpicked Russia investigation investigator, in an unusual public statement. By making this dubious case, the Barr Justice Department moves away from advocating on behalf of Trump’s political allies and towards attacking Trump’s political adversaries.