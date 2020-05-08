A Presumption of Flynnocence

Barr also signaled that more could be coming. “John Durham is still looking at all of this,” he told Herridge. “This is one particular episode, but we view it as part of a number of related acts. And we’re looking at the whole pattern of conduct.” Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, was tapped by Barr in the spring of 2019 to conduct a review of the Russia investigation. Last October, Barr reportedly upgraded the inquiry to a criminal investigation, suggesting that Durham had found evidence that could potentially justify charges. In a Fox News interview last month, Barr claimed that what Durham had found “shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness, there was something far more troubling here; and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

One potential avenue would be inquiries into government officials who spoke to reporters. Flynn’s troubles began in early 2017, when David Ignatius, a columnist at The Washington Post with famously deep sources within the intelligence community, wrote about Flynn’s conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., citing a “senior U.S. government official.” That public revelation, followed by the White House’s denials that Flynn had discussed sanctions, led FBI officials to pay greater attention to his conduct and ultimately led to that fateful interview. Last month, The New York Times reported that unearthing the identity of that anonymous official, as well as other “leakers,” is among Durham’s top priorities.

News reports have indicated that Barr and Durham are closely scrutinizing top law-enforcement and intelligence officials who were in charge during the 2016 election, as well as the CIA’s handling of Russian intelligence during the investigation. In the CBS interview, Barr also left open the possibility that former FBI Director James Comey and his staff could face potential prosecution. “And I’m gonna wait till all the evidence is [in], and I get [Durham’s] recommendations as to what they found and how serious it is,” he said. “But if, you know, if we were to find wrongdoing, in the sense of any criminal act, you know, obviously we would, we would follow through on that.”