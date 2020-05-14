The Nonprofit Grifters Who Want a Cut of the Coronavirus Bailout

On April 14, a mask-wearing mother sat in the near-empty gallery of the Minnesota Legislature and prayed. Nicole Smith-Holt was there to advocate for the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act, named in honor of her son, who died three years ago at the age of 26 as a result of having to ration the costly medication he needed to live. The bill—which establishes safety nets for low-income diabetics at the expense of manufacturers—passed, punctuating a long and grueling battle for Smith-Holt and other volunteers who devoted hundreds of hours to the cause. While these activists had the public support of the global nonprofit T1International, they complained that they had received scant support from the diabetes organizations with the most muscle: the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. “We did this without them,” Smith-Holt told The New Republic. “It was really frustrating to see, after years of service to the ADA,” added her colleague Quinn Nystrom.

As Kaiser Health News has reported, the ADA takes in millions of dollars of funding from insulin manufacturers. Both the ADA and the JDRF, which also partners with pharmaceutical companies, have been criticized for their lackluster response to the insulin crisis and, in JDRF’s case, for prioritizing technological research at a time when one in four diabetics have admitted to cost-related skipping or underdosing.

For most Americans, large nonprofit patient advocacy organizations occupy a benign space in the health care universe, the hosts of celebrity benefits and races “for the cure.” But underneath the familiar public face of such groups, these kinds of conflicts and controversies are par for the course. In recent years, such groups have raked in more in donations from drugmakers than lobbyists have earned representing the industry, all while touting controversial treatments and stifling efforts to reform the drug industry. Moreover, according to a study conducted by the New England Journal of Medicine, conflicts of interest abound in this world: Of the 104 patient advocacy organizations the NEJM surveyed, “37 reported at least one current drug, device, or biotechnology company executive on [their] governing board.” Many have further blurred the line between charity and profit by adopting the moneymaking tactics of venture capitalists.

Yet, as “nonprofits,” these groups pay no taxes. While their CEOs earn seven figures, many of their constituents struggle to afford basic treatments. It’s long been important for the public to understand the extent to which these groups have harmed the interests of patients, their families, and wider society. That mission seems all the more imperative now, as these organizations join the long line of suitors seeking a coronavirus bailout from the federal government.