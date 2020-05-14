The Nonprofit Grifters Who Want a Cut of the Coronavirus Bailout

Today, patient groups routinely go to bat for costly and controversial treatments in order to protect their own investments, in addition to their donors’ financial interests. Adopting a business model devised by John D. Rockefeller III in the 1970s, groups invest in therapies for which they expect to receive a return in the form of royalties. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was the first to trot out this scheme. It invested $150 million in the development of a drug, Kalydeco, that debuted in 2012 at around $300,000 per year—an “unconscionable” price, according to disease experts. Some doctors questioned if Kalydeco even improved upon existing therapies, but the CFF recommended it without reservation. Two years later, CFF sold the rights to the drug to a venture capital firm for around $3 billion. This did not sit well with some cystic fibrosis patients who’d given a lot of time and money to the organization over the years, nor with Medicaid patients who couldn’t access the treatment.



Other advocacy groups who have become known for these strings-attached investment arrangements include the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the previously mentioned JDRF, which went so far as to name a technology entrepreneur as its CEO in 2010 to oversee the organization’s “rebranding.” Founded to cure Type 1 diabetes, JDRF now primarily collaborates with the industry to develop expensive gadgets that only some diabetics can afford, while others are forced to ration, cross borders for medication, or go online to beg friends and strangers for their lives.



Many patients and their family members don’t know about these organizations’ vast conflicts of interest, as organizations go to great lengths to conceal them. Some patients, as a result, are blind to the malfeasance. Others, who find that they don’t necessarily have to worry about the expense of new therapies that benefit themselves or their families, are willing to look the other way. (For these, disease is, in the words of one critic, “the only form of oppression they’ve ever faced.”) Many more are easily entranced by these organizations’ narratives of overcoming obstacles, reflected in the activities—walking, biking, running, and extreme sports—that form their slim repertoire of fundraising ideas. There are also scores of patients desperate to believe in the just-around-the-corner cure that these organizations constantly promise to deliver.

