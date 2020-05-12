Al Capone, All-American Boogeyman

This week, a new Capone biopic by Fantastic Four director Josh Trank hits streaming services. If the gangster was “untouchable” in 1987, he is positively shopworn in Capone, which streams online from May 11. Tom Hardy stars as Capone living out his final years at home in Florida, released early from jail due to his raging neurosyphilis. He’s falling apart at the seams, and early reviews have made much of Hardy’s disgusting inhabitation of the elderly gangster: His eyes grow vampirically bloodshot as the movie progresses, and he shits himself at least twice (in one scene it’s unclear what form his incontinence takes).

Those reviews have also roundly panned Capone, which is admittedly a sluggish film devoid of much tension. Many scenes take place inside Capone’s own head, as he hallucinates old gangster chums (Matt Dillon plays the imaginary old friend “Johnny”) and the ghosts of various solemn little boys (Capone’s own former self or innocent younger versions of men he’s had killed?). In between bouts of nastiness to his wife and son, however, our cognitively declining hero does manage to establish some plot stakes. Capone is convinced that he buried $10 million somewhere on his property and spends the movie hunting his fragmented mind for clues to its whereabouts.

“Dig where it’s wet,” a young lady tells him in a dream, sexily. “Where it’s wet” in the movie is a huge lake on Capone’s Florida estate, where alligators roam the murky depths. While Capone lumbers on the trail of hidden treasure, he sees men lurking on the lake’s banks, seemingly spying on him. Is this paranoid dementia, or is the FBI really after that money too? In one unforgettable scene, Capone joins his imaginary friend Johnny on a boat to go fishing. An alligator steals Capone’s catch, so naturally he whips out a shotgun and blows the reptile away. “This is what happens when you spend too much time in Florida,” imaginary Johnny tells Capone, and he has a point.