Al Capone, All-American Boogeyman

Al Capone is a famous American boogeyman, and a symbol of that mercifully brief and long-ago nightmare, Prohibition. Boogeymen make good movie villains, and Capone has proved a useful anti-hero to American cinema in the years since booze came back. In 1932, only a year after the FBI finally nabbed the Chicago boss on tax evasion charges, Paul Muni played a Capone-like gangster in the pitch-black pre-code masterpiece Scarface (not to be confused with the 1983 “Say hello to my little friend” Scarface). It was scandalously violent for the time, depicting 46 on-screen murders, and a fitting mirror to a nation in the grip of a chaotic Depression.



In 1967, as protests against the war in Vietnam erupted across America, Roger Corman made a strange and sour gangster flick called The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1967), based on the bloody mob hit that turned public opinion against Capone (the café shootout scene turned out so well that the footage was reused in yet another Capone biopic eight years later). In the late ‘80s, when Wall Street fat-cats were epitomizing a new kind of American villain, Robert de Niro played Capone in 1987’s The Untouchables, sleek as a healthy young seal in pinstripe suits.

This week, a new Capone biopic by Fantastic Four director Josh Trank hits streaming services. If the gangster was “untouchable” in 1987, he is positively shopworn in Capone, which streams online from May 11. Tom Hardy stars as Capone living out his final years at home in Florida, released early from jail due to his raging neurosyphilis. He’s falling apart at the seams, and early reviews have made much of Hardy’s disgusting inhabitation of the elderly gangster: His eyes grow vampirically bloodshot as the movie progresses, and he shits himself at least twice (in one scene it’s unclear what form his incontinence takes).

Those reviews have also roundly panned Capone, which is admittedly a sluggish film devoid of much tension. Many scenes take place inside Capone’s own head, as he hallucinates old gangster chums (Matt Dillon plays the imaginary old friend, “Johnny”) and the ghosts of various solemn little boys (Capone’s own former self, or innocent younger versions of men he’s had killed?). In between bouts of nastiness to his wife and son, however, our cognitively-declining hero does manage to establish some plot stakes. Capone is convinced that he buried $10 million somewhere on his property, and spends the movie hunting his fragmented mind for clues to its whereabouts.