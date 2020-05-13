Have A Good Trip Demystifies Psychedelics

In 1955, Aldous Huxley, author and early champion of the psychedelic experience, returned to reality after the effects of 400 milligrams of mescaline had settled, brimming with, “the direct, total awareness, from the inside, so to say, of Love as the primary and fundamental cosmic fact.” Recounting the experience to Dr. Humphry Osmond, the English-Canadian psychiatrist who ran a psychedelic research laboratory out of Saskatchewan’s Weyburn Mental Hospital, Huxley almost reflexively backpedaled—like someone who knew they’d said something silly and was shamefully trying to save face: “The words, of course, have a kind of indecency and must necessarily ring false, seem like twaddle.”

It’s a problem that has bedeviled even the most gifted chroniclers of the psychedelic experience, Huxley among them. Michael Pollan, author of the bestselling How to Change Your Mind (a book that, almost single-handedly, has reinvested psychedelics with renewed seriousness and freshly minted mainstream acceptability), had his own struggles recounting his “LSD epiphany about the supreme importance of love” without “dilating on the delicate line between profundity and banality.” It’s a recurring paradox in psychedelic literature: the desire to describe an experience that, by its very nature, beggars description.

Have A Good Trip, a frothy and funny new Netflix original documentary, attempts to smash (or simply ignore) this paradox by offering a parade of interviews with famous individuals, recounting their own psychedelic adventures. The late Carrie Fisher describes the embarrassment of being caught tripping in the Seychelles by a tour group of gawking Star Wars fans; Sting relates the radiant horror of assisting in a calf birthing while peaking on mescaline; rapper A$AP Rocky reports, with chilled-out nonchalance, taking acid and watching a rainbow explode from his member during orgasm. Accompanied by lively, candy-colored animations, these anecdotes cut against the more conventional wisdom that listening to other people’s “trip reports,” is usually a massive chore, like hearing someone prattle on and out about a dream they had.

The film, however, runs up against a different problem. Packed with visual clichés—rainbows and mandalas and dancing bears and infinitely recursive kaleidoscopic geometry—it brings a hearty smattering of irony to the discussion of altered states. It opens with a montage of clips from educational films and vintage government anti-drug campaigns (“There’s nothing grown up or sophisticated about taking an LSD trip at all,” bleats then Governor Ronald Reagan), then cuts into its own mock-institutional framing device, in which a lab-coated scientist played by comedian Nick Offerman offers an abridged history of psychedelics.