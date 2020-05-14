The Coronavirus and the Republican War on Knowledge

In his appearance before the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, or HELP, on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reiterated what experts have said about reopening the economy for months: A steady recovery won’t be possible if states can’t monitor and handle new coronavirus cases. “It’s the ability and the capability of responding to those cases with good identification, isolation, and contact tracing,” he said, “that will determine whether you can continue to go forward as you try to reopen America.”

As Fauci knows, the president has done practically nothing to ensure that states will have the resources to perform widespread contact tracing anytime soon, and the country remains well behind where we ought to be in terms of basic testing. Nevertheless, like the other members of the administration who testified, Fauci was predictably hesitant to criticize Trump’s leadership, despite the best efforts of the Democrats on the committee to goad him into candor. The Republicans on the panel, including Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, didn’t hesitate to question his expertise.

“As much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision,” Paul told him. “We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other side saying there’s not going to be a surge and that we can safely open the economy, and facts will bear this out.” On his show Tuesday night, Fox’s Tucker Carlson was more aggressive, calling Fauci the “chief buffoon of the professional class” for statements dismissing masks and the risk of infection in the early days of the outbreak. “We are not singling him out or attacking him, we’ve certainly made a lot of wrong predictions on this show,” he said. “But we’re not in charge of the entire country.”

Of course, the president, Fauci’s boss and the man truly in charge of the country’s coronavirus response, has repeatedly failed to deliver on promised responses to the outbreak, intentionally mismanaged resources in order to settle political scores, and undermined the recommendations of health officials with his own moronic advice. To cover for him, the right has settled into a familiar posture: petulance against the supposed arrogance of experts, who, we’re told, have hatched a nebulous conspiracy against the freedoms of good, level-headed Americans.