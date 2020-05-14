The Coronavirus and the Republican War on Knowledge

“As much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision,” Paul told him. “We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other side saying there’s not going to be a surge and that we can safely open the economy, and facts will bear this out.” On his show Tuesday night, Fox’s Tucker Carlson was more aggressive, calling Fauci the “chief buffoon of the professional class” for statements dismissing masks and the risk of infection in the early days of the outbreak. “We are not singling him out or attacking him, we’ve certainly made a lot of wrong predictions on this show,” he said. “But we’re not in charge of the entire country.”

Of course, the president, Fauci’s boss and the man truly in charge of the country’s coronavirus response, has repeatedly failed to deliver on promised responses to the outbreak, intentionally mismanaged resources in order to settle political scores, and undermined the recommendations of health officials with his own moronic advice. To cover for him, the right has settled into a familiar posture: petulance against the supposed arrogance of experts, who, we’re told, have hatched a nebulous conspiracy against the freedoms of good, level-headed Americans.

That petulance, fed by capital’s propagandists, has long been enshrined in policy—from the 20-year funding ban preventing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health from studying the impact of gun violence to the Bush and Trump administrations’ myriad efforts to suppress and distort climate science. The pandemic is already producing its own cover-ups. On Thursday, Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, told the House that he was fired from his post for his opposition to President Trump’s effort to authorize hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment. And on Wednesday, Indiana Senator Mike Braun, another HELP Republican who criticized Fauci this week, blocked a resolution demanding the release of CDC guidelines on safely reopening businesses, which have reportedly been suppressed in favor of the White House’s less restrictive recommendations. “This is not about transparency,” said Braun in a floor speech. “This is about the minority leader trying to use the bureaucracy at the CDC to bog down the economy.”