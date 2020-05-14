Trump’s Deportation Flights Are Inflaming the Pandemic

This is a devastating story of a punitive and heartless immigration system in its own right. But these injustices are now happening against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which, having ravaged detention centers, is now being spread knowingly by our government into poor countries by way of our relentless deportation regime. There is a vicious irony at work: Our government has blamed these very same immigrants for bringing this disease into the U.S., using it as a pretext to temporarily ban immigration writ large. In fact, the opposite is true.

There had originally been over 100 people slated for deportation on James’s flight, including five who tested positive for the coronavirus in the past month, according to Steve Forester of the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti, which had access to the flight manifest. Stephane Etienne, who has been held at the Pine Prairie Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center in Louisiana since April 1—and who has tested positive twice for the coronavirus, most recently on April 28—was one of them, according to The Miami Herald. His name was eventually removed from the manifest, along with that of Mackendy Calice, who tested positive on April 26, confirmed Forester. The other three who had tested positive were transferred to the Alexandria staging ground on Sunday before their names were ultimately removed from the flight list as well. (After this piece went to press, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry reported that three of the deportees on the Wednesday flight from Alexandria tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival.)

In an interview with HuffPost, Calice described his interaction with one of his dorm mates the day before his transfer: “When he was leaving, his leg was aching,” he said. “You know, like when you have a fever?” Calice told HuffPost that his dorm mate underwent multiple coronavirus tests in front of him. The next day, his dorm mate confirmed the results: “He just basically said, I’m positive. I got six positives.”