Trump’s Deportation Flights Are Inflaming the Pandemic

In the midst of a historic pandemic, an ICE Air flight to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, left Alexandria, Louisiana on Monday morning, with some 50 Haitian nationals aboard.

For James, one of the passengers, the flight was the culmination of a multiyear nightmare in the United States. (James is not his real name, which we are withholding for the sake of his safety.) He’d endured a long and perilous journey to the U.S. border in San Diego in 2018, where he had sought asylum, according to Guerline Jozef, president of the San Diego-based Haitian Bridge Alliance, who is familiar with his case. Unable to access legal representation, James was detained at the Adelanto Detention Center, a notorious private immigrant prison in Southern California, for nearly two years. From there, he was transported to Louisiana, handcuffed and shackled, Jozef said, where he was put on the flight heading to Port-au-Prince.

This is a devastating story of a punitive and heartless immigration system in its own right. But these injustices are now happening against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which, having ravaged detention centers, is now being spread knowingly by our government into poor countries by way of our relentless deportation regime. There is a vicious irony at work: Our government has blamed these very same immigrants for bringing this disease into the U.S., using it as a pretense to temporarily ban immigration writ large. In fact, the opposite is true.

There had originally been over 100 people slated for deportation on James’s flight, including five who had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past month, according to Steve Forester of the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti (IJDH), which had access to the flight manifest. Stephane Etienne, who has been held at the Pine Prairie Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Processing Center in Louisiana since April 1—and who has tested positive twice for the coronavirus, most recently on April 28—was one of them, according to The Miami Herald. His name was eventually removed from the manifest, along with Mackendy Calice, who tested positive on April 26, confirmed Forester. The other three who had tested positive were transferred to the Alexandria staging ground on Sunday before their names were ultimately removed from the flight list as well.