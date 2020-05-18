The Deranged Civic Religion of the Lockdown Protesters

On Monday, in New Jersey, a protester at a gym that opened despite the shutdown order held a sign that said, “The constitution is essential,” and another held a sign that said, “Right to work/Right to worship/Right to free speech/Right to be free.” A protester in Washington said: “I lost my job as a bartender and now I live on way less income, and I’m upset that my constitutional rights are being trampled all over.” Advocates of a federal job guarantee will be thrilled to hear that there is a constitutional right to a job.



This line of criticism might make a little more sense if the issue in question was the federal government enforcing a broad order to physically keep residents inside their homes. But there are no patrols of soldiers forcing citizens to remain indoors, certainly not among the white and wealthy. Take Newport Beach, California, for example: The city said on April 3 that it would not enforce Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, saying the governor “expects Californians to do the right thing” and “self-regulate.” Californians can still go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the laundromat. They can still shop online. They can still go for walks. They can even go to Arby’s—drive-thru, at least.



But the people who took their AR-15s to Subway, citing their “God-given freedoms as Americans,” are not talking about their actual constitutional rights. They are talking about their unique understanding of the mythical promise of this nation, which is a place where a man can drive a big-ass truck, drink a 64 oz Slurpee, and go to the air-conditioned mall to purchase Stuff. Because this is America, and if that’s what America is, that’s what the Constitution must necessarily be protecting. Children are educated in our schools that the Constitution defends the American “way of life.” It’s not that surprising if the end result is that people think this is actually true. In this case, they rage at being prevented from living their normal lives—going to Bed Bath & Beyond, drinking margaritas at Chili’s with friends, golfing—because they consider the conduct of their normal lives to be inseparable from the purpose of America. The right of essential workers not to die of the coronavirus does not seem to enter the equation.

