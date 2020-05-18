The Deranged Civic Religion of the Lockdown Protesters

Over the weekend, The Washington Post published a chilling description of the first day of reopened business at a mall in an upscale suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. Bored rich people wandered the aisles of Anthropologie and Crate & Barrel, pawing at the wares, some with no masks or hand sanitizer in sight. One woman getting a manicure said, “I went to the antique mall yesterday on Highway 9 and it was just like—it was like freedom. We have to get out.” Everyone who is lucky enough not to have to work is chafing at being stuck at home, but one has to laugh at the idea that American Freedom is visiting the antique mall on Highway 9. Then again, maybe she’s right; maybe that is American Freedom.

The right to visit whatever business you please is not one enshrined in the constitution. There is no constitutional right to go to Arby’s. But from the start, lockdown protestors claimed their constitutional rights were being trampled by the stay-at-home orders. Protest signs in Southern California read: “Pandemics does [sic] NOT cancel our Constitutional rights!! Freedom over fear,” and “No Liberty, No Life, Re-open California.” My colleague Matt Ford is not the only one suggesting tweaks to America’s foundational documents, it seems: The angry bourgeoisie of the “re-open America” movement have invented an entirely new category of civil rights.



On Monday, in New Jersey, a protester at a gym that opened despite the shutdown order held a sign that said “The constitution is essential,” and another held a sign that said “Right to work/Right to worship/Right to free speech/Right to be free.” A protester in Washington said: “I lost my job as a bartender and now I live on way less income, and I’m upset that my constitutional rights are being trampled all over.” Advocates of a federal job guarantee will be thrilled to hear that there is a constitutional right to a job.



This line of criticism might make a little more sense if the issue in question was the federal government enforcing a broad order to physically keep residents inside their homes. But there are no patrols of soldiers forcing citizens to remain indoors, certainly not among the white and wealthy. Take Newport Beach, California, for example: The city said on April 3 that it would not enforce Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, saying the governor “expects Californians to do the right thing” and “self-regulate.” Californians can still go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the laundromat. They can still shop online. They can still go for walks. They can even go to Arby’s—drive-thru, at least.

