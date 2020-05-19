How Democrats Can Win Coal Country—and the 2020 Election

It’s been a rough spring for the United States’ long-shrinking coal industry. The U.S. is down to just 43,800 coal jobs, and as the coronavirus shutdowns continue to eat into energy demand, coal consumption is predicted to drop 23 percent through 2020. For the first time ever, the U.S. Energy Information Agency projects the U.S. will get more of its electricity from renewable sources than coal this year; experts now predict that the coal industry may never recover. While that’s good news for the atmosphere, it’s bad news both for the places that mine coal and for the places that burn it: Coal-fired power plants, now being phased out at a steady clip, can be some of the only jobs available in rural areas. The outlook for jobs in the oil and gas sector isn’t much rosier. An analysis recently released by Baker Hughes found that the number of domestic oil rigs in operation has dropped from around 800 a year ago to just 258, with oilfield services companies expected to shed 1 million jobs.

Many of the states suffering from fossil-fuel job losses are also battleground states in the 2020 election. Colorado, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, North Carolina and Virginia are all swing states home to sizable extractive sectors. Joe Biden’s campaign has further identified Texas—the hub of the oil and gas industry, and facing mass layoffs—as a potential battleground state. As the Trump administration continues to shower fossil fuel executives with handouts, there’s an opportunity for Democrats to draw a stark contrast: offering tangible relief to the communities hit hardest by the fossil fuel industry’s crises while Trump bails out the industry’s bosses. So far, nobody in party leadership seems keen to do that.

The Republican Party seem to be offering Democrats an easy way to score political points: Despite frequently using coal industry employees as props on the campaign trail, the Trump administration has been cool to calls from the United Mineworkers and coal-state senators to extend protection to underground miners, whose close-quarters work has been deemed essential. White House loyalties, that is, lie mainly with fossil fuel executives, whose interests aren’t exactly simpatico with those of their employees. The National Mine Association (NMA)—a trade group for coal companies—pleaded for Congress and the White House to slash the amount mine operators must pay into the Abandoned Mine Lands fund and the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund in what became the Cares Act, citing economic hardship. The latter helps pay the expenses of some 25,000 retired miners who—after years unearthing coal dust and silica—are now vulnerable to Covid-19’s attack on the respiratory system. The NMA didn’t get its wish on that, but will keep pushing. As for the oil and gas industry, Bloomberg recently reported that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. first exploited a provision in the March stimulus bill to reap a $9.7 million tax refund, then immediately tried to funnel that same amount to four of the company’s top executives through bankruptcy court. Diamond laid off 102 employees in April.

Democrats aren’t doing as much as they could to funnel funds to unemployed workers rather than their ex-bosses. The ReWIND Act, introduced and endorsed earlier this month by several progressives in Congress, has tried to stop oil and gas executives from squirreling away stimulus funds meant for struggling workers and municipalities. Yet even some of the more expansive stimulus ideas from Congressional Democrats have avoided tackling the hemorrhaging of fossil fuel jobs head-on. In oil, gas, and especially coal, there are potentially millions of jobs that simply aren’t coming back.