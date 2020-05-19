How Democrats Can Win Coal Country—and the 2020 Election

The Republican Party seem to be offering Democrats an easy way to score political points: Despite frequently using coal industry employees as props on the campaign trail, the Trump administration has been cool to calls from the United Mineworkers and coal-state senators to extend protection to underground miners, whose close-quarters work has been deemed essential. White House loyalties, that is, lie mainly with fossil fuel executives, whose interests aren’t exactly simpatico with those of their employees. The National Mine Association—a trade group for coal companies—pleaded for Congress and the White House to slash the amount mine operators must pay into the Abandoned Mine Lands Fund and the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund in what became the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or Cares Act, citing economic hardship. The latter helps pay the expenses of some 25,000 retired miners who—after years unearthing coal dust and silica—are now vulnerable to Covid-19’s attack on the respiratory system. The NMA didn’t get its wish on that but will keep pushing. As for the oil and gas industry, Bloomberg recently reported that Diamond Offshore Drilling first exploited a provision in the March stimulus bill to reap a $9.7 million tax refund, then immediately tried to funnel that same amount to four of the company’s top executives through bankruptcy court. Diamond laid off 102 employees in April.

Democrats aren’t doing as much as they could to direct funds to unemployed workers rather than their ex-bosses. The ReWIND Act, introduced and endorsed earlier this month by several progressives in Congress, has tried to stop oil and gas executives from squirreling away stimulus funds meant for struggling workers and municipalities. Yet even some of the more expansive stimulus ideas from congressional Democrats have avoided tackling the hemorrhaging of fossil fuel jobs head-on. In oil, gas, and especially coal, there are potentially millions of jobs that simply aren’t coming back.

As I’ve previously written, there are relatively simple and environmentally friendly ways for Democrats to remedy the situation. The U.S. currently contains 3.1 million abandoned oil and gas wells around the country, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, with 2.2 million of those “unplugged,” leaking prodigious amounts of methane—a potent greenhouse gas—into the atmosphere while threatening local air and water quality. Fossil fuel companies are theoretically supposed to pay for that work, but the amounts set for them haven’t been changed in decades at either the federal or state level, as Politico’s Zack Colman reported last week. (Lawmakers in Wyoming and North Dakota are now attempting to lower the already paltry amounts industry pays through bonds for that cleanup.)