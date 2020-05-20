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The Politics of Everything /

Is Baseball Safe?

Just because we may get a baseball season doesn’t mean we deserve one.

Illustration by Glenn Harvey
Illustration by Glenn Harvey

Will the United States get a baseball season this year? Do we deserve one? What is at stake—economically, emotionally, mortally—in the effort to start up sports again? On Episode 8 of The Politics of Everything, hosts Laura Marsh and Alex Pareene talk to David Roth, a former editor of Deadspin and a frequent contributor to The New Republic, about the challenges and questionable wisdom of reopening sports in a country still battling a pandemic.

Later in the episode, Laura and Alex consider the plight of the New York City subway system, which recently suspended late-night service. Given the MTA’s drastic budget shortfalls, it’s hard not to wonder whether New Yorkers will ever ride trains at night again. What is the post-Covid future of public transit?

The Politics of Everything

Hosted by Alex Pareene and Laura Marsh, The Politics of Everything explores the intersection of culture, media, and politics in biweekly interviews with scholars and journalists.

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The Politics Of Everything, Podcasts, Sports, Baseball, Major League Baseball, MLB, Unions, Labor Unions, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Football, National Football League, NFL, The NFL, South Korea, Germany, Organized Labor, Podcast