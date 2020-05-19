The End of The Trip

Ten years ago, when the first installment of Michael Winterbottom’s The Trip was released, the “bromance” was near its peak. The bromance featured dysfunctional men floundering in their love lives and careers and finding solace in each other. These movies, epitomized by a string of megahits directed by Judd Apatow in the 2000s, portrayed men hanging onto childhood, with adulthood often represented by the expectations of women. (Apatow’s directorial debut was The 40-Year-Old Virgin.) The male friendship of the bromance was transcendent in its authenticity. It was also a fantasy, exaggerating the bonds of friendship in the same way that romantic comedies obsessed over love.

The Trip movies are frequently tagged as bromances. But can you have a buddy comedy if the two lead actors don’t even seem to like one another? Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon play versions of themselves, as they undertake culinary excursions to England, Italy, Spain, and, in the latest and supposedly final installment, Greece. Nothing much happens in these movies. Over the course of a week, they travel from restaurant to restaurant, inn to inn, sometimes discussing art and history, but mostly doing impressions of other celebrities. They also bicker, albeit in a way that is so passive-aggressive (or, perhaps more accurately, so British) that it barely registers as conflict. There are crises along the way, and the scenery changes, but these four films are basically the same thing over and over: two guys eating fancy food and talking.



There is an unexpected poignancy to all this repetition. The impressions are mostly the same, although The Trip to Greece only has a dash of Coogan and Brydon doing their most famous bit, dueling impressions of Michael Caine. (The Trip franchise has given a whole new meaning to the line “You were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”) And over so many hours of film, stretched out over a decade, their on-screen relationship has come far closer than other bromances in depicting what male friendship is really like.

Asked by Brydon early in The Trip to Greece to name his proudest accomplishment, Coogan replies, “Uh, probably my seven Baftas,” referring to the British entertainment awards that are a mashup of the Oscars and the Emmys. “For me, it would be my children,” Brydon replies. Coogan hits back: “Well, you haven’t got any Baftas!”

