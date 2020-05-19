The End of The Trip

There is an unexpected poignancy to all this repetition. The impressions are mostly the same, although The Trip to Greece only has a dash of Coogan and Brydon doing their most famous bit, dueling impressions of Michael Caine. (The Trip franchise has given a whole new meaning to the line “You were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”) And over so many hours of film, stretched out over a decade, their on-screen relationship has come far closer than other bromances in depicting what male friendship is really like.

Asked by Brydon early in The Trip to Greece to name his proudest accomplishment, Coogan replies, “Uh, probably my seven Baftas,” referring to the British entertainment awards that are a mashup of the Oscars and the Emmys. “For me, it would be my children,” Brydon replies. Coogan hits back: “Well, you haven’t got any Baftas!”



The Trip movies have gotten a lot of mileage out of that joke. Coogan is pretentious, megalomaniacal, and keen on being taken seriously as an actor. He is also deeply unhappy: divorced, struggling to keep up with the younger women he dates. Brydon is a middlebrow comic whose show plays well to older audiences in Britain, but he is happy, a contented family man. The humor of their impressions comes not just from the fact that they are both extraordinary mimics, but from what it reveals about their relationship. Coogan clearly wants to think of himself as being above “doing silly voices,” but he is too competitive and self-important to let Brydon think he can do a better Al Pacino. (For the record, he can’t.)

