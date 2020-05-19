Rebuilding Retirement After the Pandemic

But if all that seems bleak (and it is), it’s also worth recalling that we have one ready-made solution to America’s retirement needs in the form of Social Security, which, as it happens, has been the only reliable pillar of retirement in the U.S. since its creation. Social Security, a component of the New Deal, was the answer to the retirement crisis provoked by the Great Depression. As journalist Rachel Cohen wrote for The New Republic, private pensions—established a few decades prior as a concession by capitalists to stave off public criticism and worker revolt over aging manual laborers battered by overwork—collapsed during the Depression, and the federal government intervened accordingly. “Observing the decimation of millions of dollars in life savings,” Cohen wrote, “the federal government recognized that it needed to step in, and created the Social Security Act of 1935.” Though Social Security payments alone aren’t enough to sustain most aging households, the Census Bureau has estimated that a majority of seniors today would be living in poverty without them.

While it’s true that Social Security will swiftly run dry if left untended, legislators such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have floated commonsense proposals to shore up and expand the program over the next few years. (One such fix includes removing the payroll tax cap, which, in 2020, exempts income above $137,700—essentially a tax break for high earners at the expense of the program.) Social Security has also been the long-running target of various deficit hawks (including, at one point, the Democratic nominee for president), but among the general public—and particularly among the age group that both receives Social Security and turns out to vote—it’s such a popular program that threats to cut it reliably provoke a public backlash and a fresh reminder that the program remains “the third rail of American politics.”

There is, nevertheless, an opportunity at hand to address the looming retirement crisis and bolster the future of Social Security. Democratic legislators would be wise to seize it, particularly in an election year, when the vast majority of Americans are facing a future of economic uncertainty. The current volatility of both the stock market and the labor market is yet more evidence that the system of individual saving via 401(k)s won’t be enough. Here, in this fraught moment when we’re all caught between a worrisome public health crisis and the economic damage we’re enduring to lessen its impact, it can feel like an inopportune moment to look so far down the road and press for the kind of change that seems geared toward addressing a far-off future. But as the EPI’s Monique Morrissey told The New Republic, “Nothing that’s happening in this pandemic is a reason not to expand or rely more on Social Security.”