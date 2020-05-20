Workers Deserve to Be Owners, Too

Again, consider the situation now facing essential workers at our supermarkets, delivery warehouses, food production facilities, and elsewhere. In these places, employees are being commanded, in many cases, to work in unsafe conditions for a pittance. It would be ideal if those workers were able to do some commanding themselves. With a real say in how their companies and workplaces are run, those workers could ensure the provision of gloves, hand sanitizer, masks, sick leave, and hazard pay on their own without having to beg or protest.

Early in the pandemic, General Electric workers in multiple states staged walkouts and protests to demand the use of their plants and labor for the production of ventilators. “Instead of laying workers off,” Carl Kennebrew of the Industrial Division of the Communications Workers of America said in an April press release, “GE should be stepping up to the plate with us to build the ventilators this country needs.” But what if workers at those plants had positions of real authority at the bodies within the company where such things are decided? What if those workers, in some meaningful sense, actually owned and ran GE to begin with?

These are questions the proponents of workplace democracy and worker ownership invite us to ask, and there’s a broad range of policy ideas in this realm for Democrats to take a stab at once we’re through the current crisis: from co-determination plans, which mandate worker representation on corporate boards, to initiatives encouraging the creation of worker cooperatives, and even proposals that would make major companies grant part ownership to their employees. These policies could give American workers not only an unprecedented level of control over their economic lives but also a much larger share of the wealth this country produces. Mandating that companies transfer stock to their employees, for instance, would give those workers the voting rights, equity, and dividends from profits now enjoyed by wealthy investors, who own the vast majority of stock in this country.