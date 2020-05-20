Workers Deserve to Be Owners, Too

On Sunday, The New York Times ran a story on the Democratic Party’s surging interest in big ideas to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats, The Times’ Alexander Burns wrote, now hope to come to Washington in January ready to pass not only new coronavirus relief legislation, but climate and infrastructure bills “far larger than they previously envisioned,” as well as major new health care and worker protection bills. “Discussions are also underway,” he added, “about policies that would ban stock buybacks and compel big corporations to share more of their profits with workers.” The piece goes some way towards filling out the picture offered by last week’s report by New York’s Gabriel Debenedetti that Biden is now “planning an FDR-Size Presidency.”

If these reports are accurate, all of this is welcome news. Businesses are folding up across the country and we’re on our way to Depression-level unemployment. Many of those who remain employed in essential industries—workers already made vulnerable by low pay and the suppression of labor unions before the pandemic—are working without hazard pay, protective equipment, or sick leave. By the time the economy recovers, they and even many Americans better off than them will have seen much of whatever wealth they had accumulated destroyed by the crisis, just as it was in the last recession. Social welfare policy and worker protections can help ameliorate the situation, but anyone truly serious about remaking the American economy should examine an even bolder set of policy solutions.

Again, consider the situation now facing essential workers at our supermarkets, delivery warehouses, food production facilities, and elsewhere. In these places, employees are being commanded, in many cases, to work in unsafe conditions for a pittance. It would be ideal if those workers were able to do some commanding themselves. With a real say in how their companies and workplaces are run, those workers could ensure the provision of gloves, hand sanitizer, masks, sick leave, and hazard pay on their own without having to beg or protest.

Early in the pandemic, General Electric workers in multiple states staged walkouts and protests to demand the use of their plants and labor for the production of ventilators. “Instead of laying workers off,” Carl Kennebrew of the Industrial Division of the Communications Workers of America said in an April press release, “GE should be stepping up to the plate with us to build the ventilators this country needs.” But what if workers at those plants had positions of real authority at the bodies within the company where such things are decided? What if those workers, in some meaningful sense, actually owned and ran GE to begin with?