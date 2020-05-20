When Will We Grieve the Covid Dead?

In the United States, we measure weight in pounds, distance in miles, and catastrophic losses in 9/11s. At press time, Covid-19 had claimed 88,754 victims in the U.S., a number that will surely be greater by the time you read this sentence. By our all-American metric, that’s nearly thirty 9/11s. We have, by far, the greatest number of Covid fatalities in the world. As we are so fond of chanting at the sporting events we won’t be attending en masse again before 2022: We’re number one!



These deaths are gutting friend groups, hollowing out families, and leveling communities, each individual loss producing a blast radius of pain, trauma, and despair. With nearly 90,000 dead, the total number of Americans grieving at this moment is vast. And yet we have done nothing, as a nation, to mourn alongside each other. Why has there been no collective national remembrance for our Covid dead?

Where’s the official memorial service for a country united by grief, eulogized by our leaders? Where’s the televised tribute, the crowdsourced In Memoriam scroll, the synchronized virtual vigil? Where is the roll call of names each morning or night, read by some person in a position of authority, to signal to the rest of us that these individuals are not mere statistics, that their lives had innate dignity and worth? The absence feels especially profound given our inability to do what we’d ordinarily do after a death: gather with our surviving loved ones and comfort one another in person.

The closest thing we’ve got to any shared remembrance is the obituary section, which the smattering of newspapers still standing are doing their best to deliver. Our Covid dead don’t just die. They disappear.