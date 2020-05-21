America’s Deadly Obsession With Intellectual Property

In the face of several global crises, world leaders have yet to agree on how to handle intellectual property during emergencies. This week, American officials rejected language in a World Health Organization resolution that would allow poor countries to copy Covid-19 vaccines or drugs once these treatments are developed. The American officials claimed such a policy would send “the wrong message to innovators who will be essential to the solutions the whole world needs.” But without such a policy, it’s unlikely many poorer countries would be able to afford life-saving treatment.

The United States’ seemingly religious attachment to intellectual property rights is one of the more sobering similarities between the coronavirus and the climate crisis. Both situations will probably require urgent innovations, and require that such innovations be made widely available, regardless of profit margin. Just as there are sick patients who it isn’t profitable to treat, there are greenhouse gas emissions it won’t be profitable to mitigate. And if we fail to heal those patients or curb those emissions, millions could die.

While much of the technology needed to move the world off of fossil fuels is already on hand, a sustainable energy system will involve bringing a whole range of new technologies into widespread use: longer-lasting battery storage, grid-management software, and processes for decarbonizing sectors like steel and aviation, to name just a few examples. This involves generating an enormous amount of what’s known as intellectual property. Through patents and copyrights, that means certain companies will own the rights to innovations which, in the long run, are no less lifesaving than many medicines.

Back in 2014, Elon Musk made a well-publicized point of releasing all of Tesla’s carmaking patents, waxing poetic about his fealty to an open-source movement. “When I started out with my first company, Zip2, I thought patents were a good thing and worked hard to obtain them,” Musk wrote on the Tesla website. “And maybe they were good long ago, but too often these days they serve merely to stifle progress, entrench the positions of giant corporations and enrich those in the legal profession, rather than the actual inventors.” In the years since, he’s continued taking out patents for battery technology. This year, he patented a grid management system “with capability to control everything from massive grid-scale energy storage installations down to your washing machine.” The various arms of Musk’s empire, of course, have enjoyed sizable support from the U.S. government, from SpaceX to SolarCity to Tesla itself. But you won’t find him handing Uncle Sam much credit.