I Lost My Job Cleaning Houses and Don’t Know Where I Go From Here

I paid my March rent with my credit card. That’s the reason it’s so depleted. I didn’t pay April or May, I’m trying to work out something with my landlord to ask her to please wait because it’s really hard right now. She calls me all the time to see if I’ve finally gotten a job, if I can get an advance. I have very little money, and I don’t want to spend it on that, but she calls me constantly.

Everyone tells you “Oh, apply for help from the government,” but when you do the application it says only residents and that I’m not a citizen. And the truth is, it hurts my heart constantly because I work and I contribute. I pay taxes, I help within my community, I’m an activist, and I study—and there millions and millions of other domestic workers just like me who are being let down by the system. To be not even noticed and not considered as part of this group of essential workers, I consider that a horrible discrimination. Domestic workers are on the same level as many of the people that are helping in terms of doctors and nurses, because we are also on the front line keeping families safe. It’s really a discrimination that we’re not considered for this help. We need to be valued and recognized as workers in the community.

I also want to say that, as a domestic violence and sexual violence survivor and a victim of wage theft, many of us are like me and are suffering. It’s painful, we hear everybody repeating that this virus is impacting everybody. But it’s impacting a lot of us on the front lines in a different way. There’s a population of domestic workers who are not visible, who are not included in this process, and who are the lowest in the totem pole as workers, so the considerations are not there.

Honestly, I don’t know where I go from here. There’s a lot of uncertainty. I feel like I’m falling into a very deep well. In 2008, during that recession, I felt a pressure, but I was still able to work. Right now it feels different. It feels like there’s no exit, especially for undocumented domestic workers because we have no benefits. We have no papers, no work, and nowhere to go to get help because we’re excluded.