The Two Lives of Norma McCorvey

By the time the Roe v. Wade ruling was handed down, there were two McCorveys: Jane, the symbol of women’s inalienable reproductive rights in the face of male chauvinism, and Norma, the tough, funny young woman who found some stability in a queer relationship. Such is the fate of people the law turns into symbols: Their real selves disappear, overshadowed by the forces that use them.

The two different versions of McCorvey collided this week, with the release of the documentary AKA Jane Roe, a portrait of McCorvey in her final years that includes several brand-new interviews with her. Although she had stumped for abortion rights activists in the 1970s and ’80s, McCorvey later flipped to the anti-abortion side and became a powerful counter-symbol to the woman at the heart of Roe. In a deathbed confession, she revealed to the documentarians that evangelicals paid her to switch sides. She also said she had resented being treated snobbishly by left-wing feminists, who thought she was too uneducated to give speeches in public.

Though the revelation made headlines this week, we knew some of this story already. As journalist Debbie Nathan noted in a blog post, she wrote about McCorvey’s ambivalent exit from the feminist left in The Village Voice back in 1996, when she reported that the evangelical preacher Flip Benham had coaxed McCorvey into the movement by manipulating her emotionally. Later, in 2013, Joshua Prager reported in Vanity Fair that Benham, who baptized McCorvey and is viciously homophobic, “helped work out an $80,000 deal for [her] second book,” just before Norma was “born again” and started introducing Gonzalez—her lover of many years—as her “aunt” at his publicity events.