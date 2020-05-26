The Crumbling Cult of Jamie Dimon

Shareholder primacy has dominated business thinking more or less ever since, and today it is often blamed for all sorts of modern ills, such as corporate short-termism, the decline of organized labor, disinvestment, and outsourcing. Perhaps those problems were an inevitable result of capital seeking ever greater returns and not specifically caused by a well-known Milton Friedman memo, but there is no denying that the form of capitalism described by that memo has been less than responsive to the needs of most non-capital-owning Americans. As Doug Henwood explained in 2018: “Since 2012, nonfinancial corporations have made net investments—net meaning after allowing for the depreciation of existing assets—of $2 trillion. Over the same period, they distributed $6 trillion to shareholders in the form of dividends, stock buybacks (intended to boost share prices), and takeovers. Instead of providing investment funds to businesses (which is what most people think it does, but it really doesn’t, and never has very much), the stock market has served as an instrument of value extraction for the last 35 years.”

Last week, almost a year after Dimon and company placed the desires of stakeholders above their other duties of responsible corporate governance, and in the midst of a global pandemic that exposed, for Dimon, the shortcomings of our current economic arrangement, we got to see an example of JPMorgan’s new commitment to stakeholders over shareholders at work. At this year’s virtual shareholders’ meeting, activist shareholder groups campaigned for the passage of a resolution calling on the bank to “describe whether it will align its lending with the Paris goal of maintaining global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius and how it plans to do so.” They were not, to be clear, actually demanding the bank divest from fossil fuels—merely demanding it produce a report explaining whether it would ever partially or mostly do so. The resolution failed, barely, with the bank—the world’s largest fossil fuel financier—urging shareholders to vote against it.

According to the new rules of stakeholder capitalism, of course, that vote should hardly matter. A slim majority of JPMorgan Chase shareholders wish for that destructive financing of extraction to continue, for the sake of their bottom lines. Stakeholder-responsible corporate governance would surely deny them what they want. Unless the bank’s most important stakeholders do not include “everyone on the planet” but, instead, tar sands pipeline operators.