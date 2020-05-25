Is Email the Future of Journalism?

Last year was an extinction-level event in journalism. More than 3,000 jobs were lost in an industry that was already in rough shape. There were layoffs in every type of news organization: At BuzzFeed, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

Sports Illustrated, and countless other newsrooms. And thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, this year is shaping up to be even worse.

Digital and traditional media outlets have laid off thousands of workers. Last week alone saw drastic cuts at Vice, Quartz, and The Atlantic. Local news has been hit particularly hard; alt-weeklies and small and midsize papers have been decimated. The union representing The Cleveland Plain-Dealer had nearly 350 members two decades ago; today it has 14.



No one is immune. Old stalwarts and new startups alike are struggling. The Atlantic gained nearly 100,000 subscribers since March, but without its lucrative events business it nevertheless shed nearly a fifth of its workforce. Some properties, like Vox, have furloughed large portions of their staff. Many of the thousands of journalism jobs that have been lost will not be coming back any time soon, if ever. A wave of seed capital offset some of the damage of the 2008 recession, but few investors are keen on journalism now.



Journalism’s advertising model is all but dead, strangled by Google and Facebook. Many outlets, including The Atlantic, are increasingly relying on subscriptions for revenues, alongside a host of sidelines, including podcasts and events. But these strategies may not be enough, even in rosier economic circumstances. A number of large news organizations have begun lobbying Congress for bailouts of struggling, debt-ridden newspapers. And on Tuesday, the News Guild launched its #SaveTheNews campaign, aimed at immediate relief and long-term stability (and ensuring that private equity giants don’t end up hoovering up any public money).

