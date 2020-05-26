The Intolerable Cruelty of Our Eldercare System

When you have the governor of New York sending coronavirus patients into cramped facilities—buildings full of the exact demographic most at risk of dying of the disease—you might start to wonder whether these homes exist to care for the elderly or to shove them out of sight to die. But it should have been clear long ago that people in these facilities—people who definitionally need care—are not adequately cared for, and it should not have taken tens of thousands of deaths to highlight the urgent condition of these places. Our government simply does not do enough to ensure a decent, happy life for either the people who need to be cared for by others or the people tasked with providing the care. The people who do this care are underpaid or not paid at all; the people who receive the care are neglected and abused; and the way we have chosen to pay for it, or not pay for it, is absurd.

The basic fact is that everyone is likely to need some kind of care in their old age. About half of those aged 65 will need daily help later in life; others will need help less often but still frequently. This is a problem we have chosen not to address. We do not provide universal long-term care for the elderly, even though it is far too expensive for most people to afford. Instead, we encourage people to spend their life savings until they die or are poor enough to qualify for Medicaid, at which point they will either attempt to squeeze enough home care hours from their state or, if their needs are too great, be sent to a nursing home. To qualify for Medicaid long-term care, in most states, you need to have assets of less than $2,000. If the only thing you own is a 2007 Hyundai Elantra, you may not be eligible.



Most of us will end up in the care of our family members, yet as a nation we make no serious provisions for this reality. These family members are usually uncompensated for their labor, despite the grueling work. Those who could be hired to do this work are poorly compensated, at best. In either case, the commitment required makes it harder for anyone involved to hold down a second job. According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, 65 million people in the United States care for a family member; the estimated lost lifetime income and benefits for these people is over $300,000 each. It is a privilege of the rich to be able to pay someone else to care for their parents.

