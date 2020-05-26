The Intolerable Cruelty of Our Eldercare System

Residents and employees of nursing homes have emerged as one of the hardest-hit groups of the coronavirus pandemic, with a third of overall deaths taking place within nursing home walls. The facilities that mostly care for black and Latino people are even harder hit than those that mostly house white people. The terrible loss of life in nursing homes is partly attributable to huge delays and gaps in oversight of cases: It took until April 19 for the Trump administration to begin tracking the relevant numbers, and many states have failed to report, or even suppressed, the information. It is also attributable to policy decisions, like those made by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ordered hospitals to send coronavirus patients to nursing homes. The data we do have is likely to be an undercount, so the bad news is, in all likelihood, going to get worse.

The coronavirus has revealed a deep vein of callousness in our society, clarifying who is cared for most and least. On the top, getting by just fine, are the rich and powerful: celebrities, politicians, and athletes who got access to early testing; people who can comfortably work from home while an army of delivery drivers and Amazon workers leave stuff at their doorsteps; residents of the Upper East Side of New York who fled the city to their second homes. Lower down the ladder, there are the essential workers who were required to keep going to work. As we reach the bottom, we see the most ignored: Prisoners, the homeless, the Native American population, and those who receive nursing and institutional care—including both the elderly and the disabled. In Texas, for example, the state is testing everyone in a nursing home—except for its own, state-run institutions for people with disabilities.



When you have the governor of New York sending coronavirus patients into cramped facilities—buildings full of the exact demographic most at risk of dying of the disease—you might start to wonder whether these homes exist to care for the elderly or to shove them out of sight to die. But it should have been clear long ago that people in these facilities—people who definitionally need care—are not adequately cared for, and it should not have taken tens of thousands of deaths to highlight the urgent condition of these places. Our government simply does not do enough to ensure a decent, happy life for either the people who need to be cared for by others or the people tasked with providing the care. The people who do this care are underpaid or not paid at all; the people who receive the care are neglected and abused; and the way we have chosen to pay for it, or not pay for it, is absurd.

The basic fact is that everyone is likely to need some kind of care in their old age. About half of those aged 65 will need daily help later in life; others will need help less often but still frequently. This is a problem we have chosen not to address. We do not provide universal long-term care for the elderly, even though it is far too expensive for most people to afford. Instead, we encourage people to spend their life savings until they die or are poor enough to qualify for Medicaid, at which point they will either attempt to squeeze enough home care hours from their state or, if their needs are too great, be sent to a nursing home. To qualify for Medicaid long-term care, in most states, you need to have assets of less than $2,000. If the only thing you own is a 2007 Hyundai Elantra, you may not be eligible.

