How Corporations Make Pandemics Deadlier

H1N1 wasn’t the first disease to jump from animals to humans—the Black Death, for instance, was spread by rats—but over the past several decades, alarmingly, these interspecies transfers have become far more frequent. Starting in the 1970s, zoonotic illnesses, as they’re known, began to move from species to species at a rapid pace, triggering an uptick of plagues from AIDS to Ebola and, now, to Covid-19. (As with several of these illnesses, the coronavirus is believed to have come from bats, although scientists are still debating how it jumped from those winged creatures to humans, with many thinking that pangolins, a scaly species of anteater, were the intermediary.) All manner of conspiracy theories have been floated to explain these diseases: The novel coronavirus has been spuriously linked to the Chinese Communist Party, 5G cellular networks, and the CIA. The simpler and more frustrating answer is that globalized capitalism itself is a petri dish for disease. As corporations raze forests, slaughter animals, and spew out greenhouse gases, they’re bringing us closer to a future that could well produce outbreaks even deadlier than the coronavirus pandemic.

Following science’s triumph over polio, smallpox, and rheumatic fever, two prominent virologists, David O. White and MacFarlane Burnet, wrote in 1972 that the future of the fight against infectious diseases would likely be “very dull.” That confidence wouldn’t last long. Starting in 1981, for the first time since such records were kept, more people died of infectious disease than had the previous year—mainly of AIDS. As Laurie Garrett details in The Coming Plague, at a three-day conference in 1989, American researchers began sounding the alarm that there was a dangerous wave of infectious disease building. The AIDS epidemic—which sprang from the consumption of bushmeat—had already killed thousands. It wasn’t a fluke but a sign of things to come.

New viruses, many of them zoonotic, were already wiping out animal populations—and triggering blood cancers and hepatitis in humans. “Our message is that the problem is serious,” Nobel laureate Joshua Lederberg warned a few years later, “it’s getting worse, and we need to increase our efforts to overcome it.” Over the next decade, his predictions were borne out. New diseases such as Hendra and Ebola spilled over from animals to humans with deadly consequences. For the most part, they ravaged the global south. In 1999, the Nipah virus, which causes only mild cases of encephalitis, or brain inflammation, when it passes from fruit bats to pigs, produced a mortality rate as high as 75 percent when it reached humans who had come into close contact with the livestock.