How Corporations Make Pandemics Deadlier

In early 2009, a toddler named Édgar Hernández, of La Gloria, Mexico, came down with a fever and a nasty, persistent cough. Doctors told his parents he was suffering from a mysterious respiratory ailment, and his illness would set off a series of containment measures that now feel intimately familiar, with emergency press conferences and schools closing all over Mexico.

Just a few miles from where Hernández grew up, in La Gloria, sits one of the eight industrial hog farms Smithfield Foods set up in that part of Mexico since the 1990s, when NAFTA sent American conglomerates south, seeking cheaper labor and looser environmental standards. By 2009, the La Gloria plant was producing nearly 1 million pigs every year, many of them drinking water polluted with their own blood and feces. After Hernández fell ill, reports began circulating that the hogs on the farm had spread the disease, a lethal swine flu. Within weeks, nearly 400 people across the state had contracted the disease. Two babies had died. And in Washington, the pork industry lobbied the World Health Organization to rebrand the virus with its more technical moniker, H1N1. The outbreak, they insisted, was an “unfortunate coincidence.” That may have been true within the single outbreak in La Gloria—but six of H1N1’s 8 genetic segments could be traced to industrial hog operations in North Carolina.

H1N1 wasn’t the first disease to jump from animals to humans—the Black Death, for instance, was spread by rats—but over the past several decades, alarmingly, these interspecies transfers have become far more frequent. Starting in the 1970s, zoonotic illnesses, as they’re known, began to move from species to species at a rapid pace, triggering an uptick of plagues from AIDS to Ebola and now, to Covid-19. (As with several of these illnesses, the coronavirus is believed to have come from bats, although scientists are still debating how it jumped from those winged creatures to humans, with many thinking that pangolins, a scaly species of anteater, were the intermediary.) All manner of conspiracy theories have been floated to explain these diseases; the novel coronavirus has been spuriously linked to the Chinese Communist Party, 5G, and the CIA. The simpler and more frustrating answer is that globalized capitalism itself is a petri dish for disease. As corporations raze forests, slaughter animals, and spew out greenhouse gasses, they’re bringing us closer to a future that could well bring outbreaks even deadlier than the coronavirus pandemic.

Following science’s triumph over polio, smallpox, and rheumatic fever, two prominent virologists, David O. White and MacFarlane Burnet, wrote that the future of the fight against infectious diseases would likely be “very dull.” That confidence wouldn’t last long. Starting in 1981, for the first time since such records were kept, more people were dying of infectious disease than had the previous year—mainly of AIDS. As Laurie Garrett details in The Coming Plague, at a three-day conference in 1989, American researchers began sounding the alarm that there was a dangerous wave of infectious disease building. The AIDS epidemic—which sprung from the consumption of bush meat—had already killed thousands. It wasn’t a fluke but a sign of things to come.