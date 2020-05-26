American Cities Are Built for Cars. The Coronavirus Could Change That.

In a world where few will want to pack into a crowded restaurant for quite some time, even small cities understand that a creative reimagining of streets is the key to their economic survival. Vilnius, Lithuania has turned its sidewalks and plazas into vast outdoor cafes so that restaurants can offer patrons food and drink at a responsible social distance. Tel Aviv is pedestrianizing 11 streets to encourage foot traffic and outdoor dining.

American cities, which historically charge high fees for business owners wishing to operate a sidewalk café, are catching on, understanding that adopting a more laissez faire or even an actively pro-outdoor dining approach might be the ticket to making it to the other side of this crisis with their tax base intact. Cincinnati, Ohio recently converted parking lanes and streets in its Over-the-Rhine neighborhood into makeshift pedestrian plazas and dining patios, allowing restaurants a chance to serve customers and keep their businesses afloat. Hoboken, New Jersey is employing a similar tactic, with its mayor, Ravi Bhalla, encouraging the development of “steateries”: tables and chairs set up in parking spots, from which people can enjoy takeout food and drinks. In Washington D.C., business-owners are begging the city to turn bar-heavy 18th Street into a pedestrian and bike zone so that the neighborhood’s restaurants and watering holes can re-open. And some seem to think this might make sense even after the pandemic is over: “This is something we believe in, not just for today but to create something that’s different and can help businesses grow and prosper for the future,” Adams Morgan Commercial Development Coalition co-founder Matt Wexler told The Washingtonian.

These changes will hopefully help cities and the people who live in them endure the pandemic in greater health, happiness, and financial security. But they also offer a kind of proof of concept for climate-friendly lifestyle shifts. The recent pedestrian and cyclist-oriented changes have shown that society can pivot practically on a dime and remake itself in better and more sustainable ways. Having walked or cycled on mostly car-free streets during lockdown-related open streets events, people returning to work as restrictions ease might start to wonder why so many of our urban thoroughfares are lined with parked cars rather than wide sidewalks or truly protected bicycle lanes. With traffic all but vanished from most of the world’s roads and clear blue skies over cities from Los Angeles to Delhi, people have gotten a taste of what the world can be like with fewer automobiles. It remains to be seen what will happen when a vaccine is found and the coronavirus crisis ends. But in the wake of the pandemic’s seismic economic and social upheaval, many axioms of modern city life—office commutes, certain real estate patterns, and more—are likely to be revisited and reimagined. Now that people have seen streets’ potential as vibrant social spaces as well as tools for economic and environmental resilience, they may not want to let the cars return.