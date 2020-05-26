I Was Already Underwater as a Cab Driver in New York. Then the Pandemic Hit.

I’ve tried to apply for unemployment a couple of times. I first applied online at the beginning of April and didn’t receive a call or any kind of response from the Labor Department. I was finally able to get in touch with them at the end of April, and even though I had already applied for benefits, they said they didn’t have any of my information on file. So I had to complete the application all over again. I received one payment of $600 maybe two weeks ago, but that’s it. The other day someone from the Labor Department called me again and said my application was still incomplete in their system. I told them that I’ve been doing the certifying process every Sunday, but I still haven’t received any other payments. Right now I barely have money to eat. My sisters and my niece are helping my mother and I, and bringing us food—they’re basically supporting us right now.

I own a taxi medallion, but I’m in foreclosure. Even before the pandemic, I was already underwater, as a medallion owner, and behind on payments because the streets were so slow. I had to spend more and more hours working in order to make money. When the city opens up again, I’m thinking of looking for other jobs. But I don’t know what to do. Maybe I could work in construction. It’s hard to even think about right now.

Uber and Lyft have impacted the industry so much. Fares are way down. And that was even before the pandemic started. Even back then, if you drove a fare to an airport, like to JFK, it wasn’t always worth it to wait there to pick up another passenger to take back to the city. You might have to wait in the taxi lot for three or four hours just to get another fare back to the city because so many people leaving the airport were just calling Uber or Lyft rather than using the taxi stands.