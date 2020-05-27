The Case for Liberal Arts Education in a Time of Crisis

Well before Covid-19 arrived on the scene, pundits were sounding the death knell for higher education—and now many are proclaiming that the pandemic has dealt the final blow. They may even be planning a memorial for when it is once again safe to gather in large groups.

I will not be attending. Neither will millions of people around the world whose own lives have been enriched beyond measure through higher education.

It’s true that public and private education have long been under scrutiny and stress—at least since strained state revenues decimated the once-robust financial backing for public universities, and highly competitive admissions helped escalate costs at private schools. Other long-term trends have fueled widespread suspicion of higher education and its aims: Consumers question our value relative to cost. Declining birth rates push us ever closer to a demographic reckoning that will lead to further revenue declines. The continuing denigration of science at the national level fosters corrosive skepticism of academia. Reduced funding restricts our ability to provide high-quality teaching, research, and co-curricular experiences, especially to underserved communities. Pervasive nationalism and white-hot rhetoric around immigration have decreased the number of international students seeking education in the United States.

So, yes, the pandemic has us on edge. But we can turn the present moment to our advantage—and by extension, to everyone’s advantage.