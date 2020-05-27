The Case for Liberal Arts Education in a Time of Crisis

This is how students begin to understand and appreciate the differences and the commonalities that exist across cultures, races, ethnicities, gender, and histories. They begin to recognize that, even though there are borders, we must embrace the borderless. This ultimately involves knowing and understanding science and mathematics, the humanities, the arts, and the social sciences by doing them. It is the “what” of education—the content of any civic curriculum worthy of the name.

And the logic of this curriculum always leads back to participating effectively in public life—to developing the discipline and habits of mind involved in pursuing the common good. In engaging with this core mission, we also develop the skills and resources we need in order to work with others beyond the academy to solve what seem like intractable challenges. This collaborative model of enterprise actually fueled many of the great innovations that have since become identified with private-sector success, from the idea of the internet to the development of landmark vaccines. It is indeed no accident that much of the work behind the effort to treat and contain Covid-19 is grounded in pioneering university-directed research.

We must change the all too prevalent but false narrative that academics value theory over practice, that ivy-covered walls separate us from real-world problems.

At a moment of crisis such as this one, and as advocates for higher education, we need to broaden our case far beyond our accustomed in-groups of administrators, researchers, and faculty and student bodies. We must change the all too prevalent but false narrative that academics value theory over practice, that ivy-covered walls separate us from real-world problems. We can do this by more effectively engaging communities beyond our campus. Like many other schools, for example, Lewis & Clark participates in the nationwide Inside-Out Prison Exchange. The program brings undergraduates and incarcerated students together for a semester-long college course held inside a correctional facility. Undergraduates learn some of the reality of the criminal justice system. Prisoners may recover the personal voice often taken from them in incarceration.