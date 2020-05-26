Dominic Cummings’s Very Trumpian Response to His Very English Scandal

Not since Thomas Becket has a counselor to the government of Britain caused so much controversy. Dominic Cummings, the chief adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was revealed over the weekend to have broken quarantine rules while sick with Covid-19 in April, including driving from London to Durham to stay with his family. Cummings is roughly the British equivalent of Steve Bannon—seen by liberals as a sort of frighteningly impressive-but-evil Blog Genius who is untethered from the usual rules of politics, willing to adopt populist rhetoric to achieve the goals of the elite, only too happy to be found palling around with racists, and an owner of terrible clothes. But, as of Tuesday night, it seems there is one characteristic he doesn’t share with Bannon: For now, he is sticking around.

The story unfolded over the holiday weekend with many Iannucci-esque twists and turns. First, it was revealed Cummings broke social distancing rules by driving to his parents’ house in Durham, while sick with Covid-19. Next came the absurd details of exactly what happened when he broke lockdown, including his visit to a local castle with his family. Finally, at a press conference on Monday, Cummings trotted out even more absurd defenses: that he drove to the castle to “test his eyesight,” for example. (Conservative minister Michael Gove tried to defend Cummings on the radio by saying he has done the same thing.) Cummings also protested that while he did walk outside while sick, the walk was on his father’s estate—meaning his father owns rolling fields of green English glory and not that his dad lives in a public housing project, the other meaning of “estate” in the U.K.



The outrage in Britain has been remarkably universal, particularly for such a divided nation. Even The Daily Mail, a thoroughly conservative and despicable tabloid that usually loves Tory governments (and particularly Brexit Boris), called for Cummings to resign. Footage on Twitter showed members of the public mocking Cummings as he walked down the street. It’s easy to see why the story has caused such widespread outrage. Britain has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths, after the United States, and implemented social distancing measures later than similar countries, likely causing thousands more deaths than if it had acted early: The Times reported last week that infections “rocketed from an estimated 200,000 to 1.5 million in the nine days before lockdown while the prime minister agonised over how and when to act.” Many thousands of people have been unable to see their family members in their final moments or visit relatives who are sick with other illnesses.



There is also something about Britain and the British that makes this story perfectly primed to rile people up. As the writer Christopher Hooks pointed out on Twitter, Brits hate nothing more than a queue-jumper. We love to get mad about People Breaking the Rules; we are a nation of curtain-twitching busybodies, and there’s no greater occasion for such behavior than a pandemic. British society is also much more class conscious than the U.S., for better and for worse. (In the U.S., “middle class” is a neutral term, used to define a huge group encompassing the really-quite-rich and the really-quite-poor, and politicians rarely talk about the “working class”; in Britain, “middle class” is usually an insult that mainly means “bougie.” Buying nice olive oil and sending your kids to private school is middle class.)

