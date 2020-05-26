Dominic Cummings’s Very Trumpian Response to His Very English Scandal

The outrage in Britain has been remarkably universal, particularly for such a divided nation. Even The Daily Mail, a thoroughly conservative and despicable tabloid that usually loves Tory governments (and particularly Brexit Boris), called for Cummings to resign. Footage on Twitter showed members of the public mocking Cummings as he walked down the street. It’s easy to see why the story has caused such widespread outrage. Britain has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths, after the United States, and implemented social distancing measures later than similar countries, likely causing thousands more deaths than if it had acted early: The Times reported last week that infections “rocketed from an estimated 200,000 to 1.5 million in the nine days before lockdown while the prime minister agonised over how and when to act.” Many thousands of people have been unable to see their family members in their final moments or visit relatives who are sick with other illnesses.



There is also something about Britain and the British that makes this story perfectly primed to rile people up. As the writer Christopher Hooks pointed out on Twitter, Brits hate nothing more than a queue-jumper. We love to get mad about People Breaking the Rules; we are a nation of curtain-twitching busybodies, and there’s no greater occasion for such behavior than a pandemic. British society is also much more class conscious than the U.S., for better and for worse. (In the U.S., “middle class” is a neutral term, used to define a huge group encompassing the really-quite-rich and the really-quite-poor, and politicians rarely talk about the “working class”; in Britain, “middle class” is usually an insult that mainly means “bougie.” Buying nice olive oil and sending your kids to private school is middle class.)



Our loathing of our politicians has a slightly different, more bitter note than the American hatred for their own politicians; Brits revel in their downfall and have not traditionally rehabilitated the losers. Cummings’s willingness to flout his own government’s regulations is an example of what has long been clear about the Tories, and particularly Boris Johnson’s brand of Etonian elitism: They believe they are better than you and that the rules don’t apply to them. Or, more accurately, they know they can bend the rules and get away with it. (And yet, the Conservatives won a huge majority in December; perhaps there are more Brits who aspire to be the posh ones in charge than not.)

