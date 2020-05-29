My Life on Rent Strike

I moved up to Philly from North Carolina, just south of Charlotte, about two years ago for school. I loved it but had to drop out in 2018 because it’s hard to manage going to school and keeping up with a full-time job and paying rent. In March, when the city started shutting down because of the pandemic and around the time that I started organizing with other tenants, I had recently been furloughed from my job at a local cinema. I didn’t know what was gonna happen next. I still had insurance bills to pay, and knew a lot of people were in far worse places than I was.

I live in a building owned by New Age Real Estate, a huge management company here in West Philadelphia. They manage over 900 units, which is absurd. Before I got involved with the New Age Tenants Council, I had started posting flyers around the building and in our neighborhood, asking people what their concerns are during this time, if they are able to afford rent, and how they would feel about rent striking. After that, I started going door-to-door, trying to get people to sign petitions in advance, trying to do it in the most socially distanced, quarantine type of way. I was trying to have productive organizing conversations. Things like: How are you going to take care of your family at this time? How about in two to three months from now?

A lot of people have huge concerns about all that, but some were still very hesitant about helping organize, mostly because they feared retaliation from landlords—not being able to rent again from these people or being otherwise blacklisted. Some people wouldn’t even open the door.

But right now we have about 100 members, and it’s still growing. We’re still reaching out to new people every day, and new people are reaching out to us. Some folks are much more willing to get involved than others. And I think what a lot of it boils down to is the illusion of choice. Not everyone has a choice of whether they can participate or not. For some, it’s mandatory—they just can’t pay.