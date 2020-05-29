My Life on Rent Strike

A lot of people have huge concerns about all that, but some were still very hesitant about helping organize, mostly because they feared retaliation from landlords—not being able to rent again from these people or being otherwise blacklisted. Some people wouldn’t even open the door.

But right now we have about 100 members, and it’s still growing. We’re still reaching out to new people every day, and new people are reaching out to us. Some folks are much more willing to get involved than others. And I think what a lot of it boils down to is the illusion of choice. Not everyone has a choice of whether they can participate or not. For some, it’s mandatory—they just can’t pay.

I can understand feeling scared about organizing, though. When I was a kid growing up in North Carolina, it was always very drilled into me that unions are not good. Like, “You have to pay dues, and they’re taking money away from you.” I know better now, but it was very difficult for me to overcome that. Similarly, it’s hard to be under the thumb of a landlord 24/7. It can be really hard to get people to advocate for themselves, which I know is a really weird thing to say. But people are less likely to fight for themselves than they are to fight for their community and neighborhood. What I found is, when you’re trying to explain to people why they should do this for themselves, they’re like, “Well, I don’t need this right now, I’m comfortable where I’m at.” But it’s better if you explain, “Well, your neighbors are going to need help, because striking for them is not a choice; it’s a means of survival.” Most folks are good folks. They just need a little push.